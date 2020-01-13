In State of State, Gov. Ducey calls for better mental health coverage while opposing tax hikes

article

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday called on insurance companies to improve coverage for mental health as the state faces a growing number of suicides among young people.

Today’s children face a variety of pressures foreign to adults, including social media, loneliness and vaping, the Republican governor said in his annual State of the State address.

“Insurance companies should be covering mental health just like they cover an annual physical,” Ducey said.

Arizona has seen a 50% increase in suicides among people under 18 over the past two years, according to Arizona Public Health Association.

The governor spent a good deal of his speech touting Arizona’s economy, its growing population and his push to cut regulations and government in general.

“In Arizona, we believe in maximizing freedom and limiting government,” he said. “We believe government should do fewer things, but do the things it does well. Let’s continue hacking away at the permanent bureaucracy and the ‘mother may I’ state.”

Ducey pledged to oppose any tax increases, drawing rousing applause in the Republican-led Legislature hours after education interests proposed an income-tax hike for people making more than $250,000.

“Let me reiterate what I’ve said in five prior State of the State speeches, and two inaugural addresses — because apparently it bears repeating — no new taxes; not this session, not next session; not here in this chamber, not at the ballot box, not on my watch,” Ducey said.

The governor wants to exempt military pensions from the state’s income tax, a move that would cost $45 million but save an average military retiree about $900 a year.

“Our vets have already earned their benefits. Put their lives on the line,” Ducey said. “The government shouldn’t be taxing their service to the country.”

