Inmate escapes from minimum custody unit at Tucson prison

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum-custody unit at a prison in Tucson.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Kevin Purdon escaped from the Catalina Unit at ASPC-Tucson Sunday night. Purdon was last accounted for at 7:40 p.m.

Purdon was admitted to prison in 2016 after he was convicted out of Pima County to serve four and a half years for solicitation of a dangerous drug violation.

The department of corrections has dispatched its chase and tracking dog teams and it's fugitive apprehension unit to locate Purdon.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911.