Inmate walks away from work crew in Casa Grande

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his assigned work crew in Casa Grande.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Joshua Speedling was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Casa Grande police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were notified after Speedling disappeared and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is working to locate him.

Speedling is serving five years at Lewis Prison in Buckeye after being convicted of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.

If you have any information, please call 911.