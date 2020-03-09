Inseparable Chihuahua and Pit Bull mix looking for fur-ever home

The Arizona Humane Society is looking for a home for a very special pair.

People can call this pair, nine-year-old Chihuahua Bella and nine-year-old Pit Bull mix Neeno, an odd couple, but staff members say the two are inseparable.

"You see this big, huge dog and this tiny little girl, but they get along just so well," said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.

Dickerson says the duo, who were surrendered by an owner who couldn't care for them anymore, are best of friends, despite their obvious difference in stature. In fact, Bella's favorite place to relax is on top of Neeno.

"They were a little worse for the wear when they arrived," said Dickerson. "Neeno had some injuries to his tail, which lead to an amputation in our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. He also had some allergies that weren't being treated as well. Bella, she needed a Cherry Eye operation."

Now, the two are ready to find their forever home, together.

"We realized we were not only brother and sister, but they are absolutely bonded," said Dickerson. "They love each other so much, so we just cannot separate them."

Bella and Neeno are available at the AHS' Campus for Compassion location at 15th Avenue and Dobbins. The adoption is just $135 for the duo, thanks to a "buy one, get one free" deal.