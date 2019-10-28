Instagram models claim MLB banned them for life for flashing camera during World Series Game 5

article

Instagram models Lauren Summer and Julia Rose say they have been banned from all Major League Baseball facilities after flashing the camera during Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.

On their Twitter accounts, the two posted letters they say they received on Sunday from David Thomas, Vice President of Security and Ballpark Operations at MLB.

"During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business," the letter read in part. "You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

Video posted online shows the alleged incident unfold as Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole prepared to throw in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game. The umpire issued a timeout before Cole threw the pitch.

The Astros defeated the Nationals 7-1 in Game 5 and now have a three-games-to-two series lead.

