The Interstate 17 northbound is closed at Cactus Road due to a crash that is blocking all of the lanes.

The on-ramp at Cactus Road is closed off as well, but officials have not yet released any more details about the crash.

The crash reportedly involves a street sweeper, according to a FOX 10 photographer at the scene.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

