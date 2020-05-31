Interstate 17 near Sunset Point closed due to brush fire

article

Daisy Mountain Fire crews are responding to a fast-moving first-alarm brush fire near the Interstate 17 and Sunset Point.

Officials say the fire is moving north and eastward, but no structures are being threatened.

The I-17 is closed southbound at milepost 259, while the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 248.

Sunset Point is being evacuated as a precaution.

Officials have not disclosed the wildfire's size or how it started.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.