Investigation underway following deadly shooting in South Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials are investigating after a shooting led to the death of an adult man on Sept. 17.

According to a statement, the shooting happened near the area of Southern Avenue and 16th Street. Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound.

Police investigators say the victim was declared dead at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.

"Preliminary information is the male was involved in an altercation with subjects who were known to him immediately prior to the shooting," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation in ongoing, according to police.

