Investigators believe woman was killed by celebratory gunfire

A woman was shot and killed during a New Year’s celebration in northwest Harris County, and investigators believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Mae Laurel just after midnight.

Authorities say several family members were in the cul-de-sac lighting fireworks to celebrate the new year when the 61-year-old woman was struck by a bullet. She died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Philippa Ashford.

Investigators say there is no indication that anyone in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm and believe she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from somewhere else in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Celebratory gunfire is also being blamed for injuring a man in another area of Harris County just after midnight on New Year's Day.

Authorities have been warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Increased rewards were being offered beginning New Year's Eve for credible reports of celebratory gunfire.

