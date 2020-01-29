Investigators: Subject of Miami-area Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County; baby still missing

article

Pasco County investigators say they found the vehicle of a man at the center of an Amber Alert out of Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Inside, they found a deceased male matching the man's description.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after police in Miami-Dade County began their search for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and his 1-week-old son, Andrew.

Law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald and WSVN 7News that the deceased man found in Pasco County is Caballeiro.

According to WSVN, three women were found dead inside the home where Caballeiro lived, in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 13 the vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of Blanton near Interstate 75.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby.

Miami-Dade police said Caballeiro was likely driving a white Ford passenger van, with the Florida tag KUSK23. Officials previously thought they were in a 2001 Chevrolet Express with the decal "Nesty School Services."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.