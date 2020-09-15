Ivanka Trump to visit Arizona on Sept. 16 for roundtable with Governor Ducey

article

Ivanka Trump will visit Arizona on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to host a roundtable on economic issues with Governor Doug Ducey.

According to a news release, the first daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump will "discuss how President Trump has continued to fight for America’s working families, cut taxes across the board for hardworking Americans, and what he will do to continue fighting for the forgotten men and women in this country for the next four years."

Ivanka Trump's visit comes just days after President Trump attended a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Phoenix. It will be her first visit to Arizona since her father was elected president.

“I am honored to join my friend Governor Ducey in the beautiful state of Arizona to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 3 ½ years." Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

It is unclear if the event will be open to the public or where it will take place.

