Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:21 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:32 PM MST until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter address Democratic National Convention

Published 
Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Carters speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalyn Carter speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter called Joe Biden "the right person for this moment in our nation’s history” during his address with his wife, Rosalynn during the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

“He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. More than ever, that’s what we need," the former president said about Biden.

“Joe has the experience, character, and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness. We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people,” the former president said.

The president and first lady did not appear on camera but spoke for a little more than two minutes addressing the convention. The former president closed his remarks with “Joe Biden must be our next president.”

The 39th president, who will be turning 96 this October, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention’s second night.

Tuesday was also the former first lady's 93rd birthday. In July, she and Jimmy celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary, which made them the longest-married presidential couple in history.

Other speakers on Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton. It also included former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and University of Georgia graduate and former Acting United States Attorney General Sally Yates.

GET MORE 2020 YOU DECIDE COVERAGE