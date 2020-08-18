Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter address Democratic National Convention

Former President Jimmy Carter called Joe Biden "the right person for this moment in our nation’s history” during his address with his wife, Rosalynn during the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

“He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. More than ever, that’s what we need," the former president said about Biden.

“Joe has the experience, character, and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness. We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people,” the former president said.

The president and first lady did not appear on camera but spoke for a little more than two minutes addressing the convention. The former president closed his remarks with “Joe Biden must be our next president.”

The 39th president, who will be turning 96 this October, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention’s second night.

Tuesday was also the former first lady's 93rd birthday. In July, she and Jimmy celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary, which made them the longest-married presidential couple in history.

Other speakers on Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton. It also included former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and University of Georgia graduate and former Acting United States Attorney General Sally Yates.

