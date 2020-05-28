Juvenile arrested for Preston Hollow woman’s murder

article

Police said they arrested a juvenile for the murder of a North Dallas woman in her driveway.

Leslie Baker was shot on Memorial Day while in her car outside her home in the Preston Hollow neighborhood.

Police said she was on the phone with a friend who reported hearing her say she was being robbed.

Investigators turned to people in her neighborhood for surveillance video to help find the shooter. They released photos of a gray or silver sedan seen speeding away around the time Baker was killed.

The suspect is now at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing capital murder charges.

Police do not release the names and photos of underage suspects.

FOX 4 is working to get more details about his arrest.

