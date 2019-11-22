Expand / Collapse search

K-9 shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in El Mirage

By and FOX 10 Staff
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - FOX 10 has learned that a K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in El Mirage Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Grand Avenue and El Mirage Road. The K-9, named Koki, was hit by at least one bullet.

The incident reportedly began when police tried to arrest a suspect, which led to a foot chase. Witnesses say they heard at least five or six gunshots.

The scene, according to police, remains very active. FOX 10's Matt Galka heard bangs during the 9:00 p.m. hour.

No human police officers are hit, according to officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.