Kamala Harris to speak on protecting voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak Thursday at Howard University to address the Biden administration’s latest efforts in securing voting rights in the wake of many Republican states passing more restrictive voting laws.

Her remarks, set to air at 12:30 p.m. ET, will detail why the Democratic Party must fight voter suppression.

Last month, President Joe Biden tasked Harris with leading the White House’s effort to secure voting rights. She met with state legislators in Texas who were able to stop a voting rights bill from becoming law.

Texas is just one of 17 states that have enacted 28 new laws that target voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Republican lawmakers have made such laws a priority since former President Donald Trump began falsely claiming widespread voter fraud cost him reelection.

Trump’s claims have been repeatedly debunked by local, state and federal elections officials. But the fact-checking has done little to deter the former president.

Just Tuesday, Trump released a statement calling for election reform in "Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process." Biden flipped all of those states en route to securing the presidency.

Democrats have stressed the new voting laws target minority voters, who are statistically more likely to vote in favor of the Democrats.

In January, Rep. John P. Sarbanes, D-Md., introduced the For the People Act of 2021, which is designed to address voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government. If passed, many of the GOP’s new voting measures would be rendered moot.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks before the start of a virtual listening session in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on June 23, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

It passed the House in March but died at the hands of a filibuster in the Senate last month. Abolishing the filibuster is an idea that’s become more popular among Democratic lawmakers.

Many have called it a relic of the Jim Crow era of politics, used primarily to further disenfranchise Black Americans. More progressive lawmakers believe abolishing the filibuster would make it easier to pass more liberal pieces of legislation.

Even so, the filibuster has a staunch defender in the Democratic ranks. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has voiced full-throated support for the filibuster.

Manchin, a moderate, has said the filibuster protects bipartisanship and guarantees debate in the Senate chamber.

Last month’s filibuster dealt a devastating blow to the legislative branch’s fight to secure voting rights, but the executive branch still has its eye on a solution.

Aside from Harris’ speech on Thursday, Biden will spend part of the day with several civil rights groups discussing the administration’s efforts to protect voting rights.

And Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Department of Justice will aggressively enforce voting rights, prosecute threats against election officials, double the number of prosecutors devoted to the issue and closely examine how states conduct their elections, Reuters reported.

This story was reported from Atlanta.