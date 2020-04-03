Kennedy family member and her son identified as missing canoers in Chesapeake Bay

The Coast Guard is searching for two canoers after they were last seen ten miles south of Annapolis, Maryland, in Chesapeake Bay Thursday evening.

The missing canoers have been identified as Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Maeve Fahey Kennedy, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region command center said a report was received from Maryland State Police officials that two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.

