Kevin Durant out for his anticipated first Suns home game

The long anticipated wait for Kevin Durant to make his debut at home with the Phoenix Suns continues after he was scratched from Wednesday's line-up.

FOX 10 cameras were inside Footprint Center and captured the moment it appears KD slipped and hurt his left ankle. The Suns confirm he's out for "left ankle soreness."

The Suns are playing Oklahoma City Thunder in downtown Phoenix and tickets for the game were pricey as fans wanted to see him make his debut. Some court side seats were being sold for as much as $6,000.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 03: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In exchange for Durant, the Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets. Durant, 34, is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.

Durant joins a Suns starting lineup that includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix is trying to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Watch the moment KD went down: