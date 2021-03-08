Kingman's computer system still reeling after a cyberattack

article

More than a week after a cyberattack, Kingman officials say the city’s computer system still is not fully operational.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the system with results that included no access to email and loss of customers’ ability to pay utility bills online.

In a statement on March 8, city spokeswoman Coleen Haines said the Kingman Information Technology department has made significant progress toward bringing the network back online safely.

"Individual computers will be brought back slowly throughout departments, but all services will not be fully functional all at once," Haines added.

The Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force was onsite Feb. 27-March 3 as the Kingman IT department transitioned to using new resources.

"At this time, we are still working to discover the extent of the event and are still working to discover if any information has been damaged," Haines said. "The city has a legal obligation to inform any customers or team members if their information has been damaged or exposed."

Haines said Municipal Court is unaffected, but the city still has no access to email.

Customers can pay their utility bill in person or over the phone with the city waiving late fees. Police and fire dispatch phone lines are still working.

Expert talks about recent cyberattacks on small, local governments

Maya Levine, a cybersecurity expert, says there's been a lot of ransomware attacks within the past year targeting small and local governments.

"Attackers will target local governments a lot of times because they might not have really intense cybersecurity practices and technology in place and that makes them more of a low-hanging fruit and easier targets," Levine explained.

A few tips she offers to stay safe from cyberattacks:

Educate employees on proper cybersecurity practices

Continuously back-up data

Make sure all software is up to date

