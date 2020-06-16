Kyrene School District shares plans for students to return, including face masks

The Kyrene School District gave parents the heads up Tuesday for kids to mask up when returning back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district announced its return to school plans will include having all students and staff wear cloth face coverings in classes with 15 students or more.

The district serves about 16,500 students

“We have some of the littlest learners in the state of Arizona. We are aware there is an added challenge at the kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade level," said Erin Helm, the district's communications and marketing director.

No decision has been easy during the COVID-19 era, Helm explained. “Fortunately, we are making decisions based on science and medical facts being presented by the CDC," he said.

District surveys indicate they won’t have many classes below 15 students and social distancing won’t be possible, Helm said.

That’s the scenario Governor Doug Ducey says he reserves his mask for, when social distancing isn't possible, but he’s stopped short of a mandate for all Arizonans to wear masks.

“I’m all for masks when there can’t be social distancing. I have mine here,” Ducey said in a June news conference.

Students will be kept together for meals and assemblies and field trips will be cancelled for the time being.

“A lot of people are concerned with going back to work, but hopefully they’ll take some comfort with our announcement today.”

For more information on how the district will be handling students heading back to school, visit its website https://www.kyrene.org