L.A. County declares a local state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Officials with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local and public state emergency Wednesday morning.

The two departments were set to make “major” announcements about the novel coronavirus at Wednesday's news conference.

The proclamation comes the day after the second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in L.A. County was confirmed by health officials. According to officials, there are now seven cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the county.

"We must remain vigilent,"

RELATED: Second case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed

On Monday, two new possible cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Orange County and four firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority were quarantined after caring for a patient who displayed coronavirus symptoms.

RELATED: 2 'presumptive' new cases of coronavirus reported in Orange County

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.