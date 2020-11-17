LA County to implement 10 pm curfew for restaurants, bars and nonessential businesses

Los Angeles County is expected to implement new restrictions later this week as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across California.

A curfew will be implemented for all restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars and nonessential businesses from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., effective Friday, November 20.

Restaurants with outdoor dining, breweries and wineries across Los Angeles County will also be reduced to 50 percent capacity, the source told FOX 11. Services at personal care establishments are expected to be appointment-only.

The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor minigolf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50 percent outdoor capacity.

As of Tuesday evening, Governor Gavin Newsom has not made a final decision on whether to issue a statewide curfew. Earlier this week, most counties in California were pushed back into purple, the state's most restrictive tier in reopening businesses.

All gatherings are limited to 15 people from three households.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

