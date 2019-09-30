LAPD pursuit underway in the Pacoima, Sun Valley area

Los Angeles police are in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle in the Pacoima and Sun Valley area Monday evening.

WATCH: Live pursuit underway in the Pacoima, Sun Valley area

The suspect has led officers in a chase involving the 170 freeway and surface streets -- blowing through red light and driving over center dividers, and at times, reaching speeds of more than 90 mph.

Police believe the driver is a suspected gang member who is armed with a gun.

Earlier in the pursuit, two passengers bailed out of the suspect vehicle and took off running.

No further details were immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.