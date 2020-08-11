LAPD searching for armed robbery suspects after high-speed pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was searching for three armed suspects following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban, was detected traveling at speeds over 100 mph on the10 Freeway before exiting onto main streets in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The suspects are accused of armed robbery, police said.

The suspects then stopped in a neighborhood on South Kenmore Avenue, near the intersection of Eight and Irolo streets in Koreatown and fled on foot.

A SWAT unit was called to the scene and the search was expected to last for hours.

This is a developing story.