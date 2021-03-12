Large fight leads to stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center, police say

article

Chandler Police officers are at the scene of a stabbing at Chandler Fashion Center.

According to police, a large fight between juveniles took place at the mall, and some of those involved were stabbed during the fight.

Police officials say they are not sure of the nature of injuries at this time. They are also not sure how many people have been stabbed. There is no danger or threat to the public.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

