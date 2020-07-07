Launch day! SpaceX to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

article

SpaceX will try on Wednesday to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites will hitch a ride to space on a Falcon 9 rocket as part of SpaceX's effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit.

The flight will also include two "rideshare" satellites for Seattle-based Earth monitoring company BlackSky Global.

Wednesday's launch will mark the 10th Starlink mission. There are just under 600 satellites in orbit. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

Liftoff is set for 11:59 a.m. EDT from 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

According to the 45th Space Wing, the weather is about 60-percent favorable for launch.

When the launch happens, you'll be able to watch it on FOX 35 News.