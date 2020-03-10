LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

The latest information on coronavirus cases in the state, from the Arizona Department of Health and county health departments:

Total Cases: 213,551

Total Deaths: 5,467

New cases reported today: 610

Sept. 19, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 213,551 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,467 deaths. The state department of health services reports 610 new cases.

Sept. 18, 10:13 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,503 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.

Sept. 18, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 138,963 cases and 3,241 deaths.

Sept. 18, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 212,942 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,451 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,281 new cases.

Sept. 17, 7:35 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 19 new cases, 7,226 recoveries and two new deaths related to COVID-19. Total number of confirmed cases and the death toll now stands at 10,083 and 540, respectively.

Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Yuma County reports 32 new cases and four new deaths related to COVID-19. Total number of confirmed cases and the death toll now stands at 12,469 and 341, respectively.

Sept. 17, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,474 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.

Sept. 17, 9:20 a.m.

Maricopa County's reopening dashboard for school districts, cities, and zip codes is now live.

Sept. 17, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports Gila and Yuma Counties have met benchmarks allowing for businesses to reopen with reduced occupancy.

Sept. 17, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 211,660 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,409 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,753 new cases.

Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m.

Mohave County reports 10 new cases and two new reported deaths related to COVID-19. Total number of confirmed cases and the death toll now stands at 3,760 and 209, respectively.

Sept. 16, 8:15 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 18 new cases, 7,190 recoveries and two new deaths related to COVID-19. Total number of confirmed cases and the death toll now stands at 10,059 and 539, respectively.

Sept. 16, 8:00 p.m.

Yuma County reports 10 new cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19. Total number of confirmed cases and the death toll now stands at 12,437 and 337, respectively.

Sept. 16, 12:49 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,718 cases and 228 deaths.

Sept. 16, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,456 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.

Sept. 16, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 137,869 cases and 3,199 deaths.

Sept. 16, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 209,907 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,371 deaths. The state department of health services reports 695 new cases.

Sept. 15, 9:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 9 new cases, 7,189 recoveries and one new death related to COVID-19.

Sept. 15, 11:02 a.m.

Gila County reports 658 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

Sept. 15, 9:57 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,704 cases and 227 deaths.

Sept. 15, 9:56 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,402 confirmed cases and 134 deaths.

Sept. 15, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 137,538 cases and 3,169 deaths.

Sept. 15, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 209,209 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,344 deaths. The state department of health services reports 484 new cases.

Sept. 14, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 137,317 cases and 3,151 deaths.

Sept. 14, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 208,725 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,322 deaths. The state department of health services reports 213 new cases.

Sept. 13, 1:47 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,686 cases and 227 deaths.

Sept. 13, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,397 confirmed cases and 134 deaths.

Sept. 13, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 137,228 cases and 3,151 deaths.

Sept. 13, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 208,512 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,322 deaths. The state department of health services reports 384 new cases.

Sept. 12, 11:47 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,683 cases and 226 deaths.

Sept. 12, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 137,095 cases and 3,158 deaths.

Sept. 12, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 208,128 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,315 deaths. The state department of health services reports 605 new cases.

Sept. 11, 12:10 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,677 cases and 226 deaths.

Sept. 11, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,322 confirmed cases and 131 deaths.

Sept. 11, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 136,581 cases and 3,134 deaths.

Sept. 11, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 207,523 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,288 deaths. The state department of health services reports 521 new cases.

Sept. 10, 4:07 p.m.

Yuma County reports seven new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths. Total cases: 12,348.

Officials stated, "There are now 136,193 COVID19 cases and 3,124 deaths in Maricopa County. The daily number of positive cases reported is declining, indicating efforts to wear face coverings and other measures are helping to reduce community spread."

Sept. 10, 10:16 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,665 cases and 225 deaths.

Sept. 10, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,298 confirmed cases and 131 deaths.

Sept. 10, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 136,193 cases and 3,124 deaths.

Sept. 10, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 207,002 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,273 deaths. The state department of health services reports 461 new cases.

Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 12 new cases, 7,167 recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Sept. 9, 6:20 p.m.

Yuma County reports four new cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m.

Coconino County reports 3,274 confirmed cases and 131 deaths.

Sept. 9, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 136,060 cases and 3,112 deaths.

Sept. 9, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 206,541 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,251 deaths. The state department of health services reports 496 new cases.

Sept. 8, 5:42 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports zero new cases, 7,157 recoveries, and four deaths related to COVID-19.

Maricopa County reports 135,725 cases, up 17 from Sept. 7. The total number of deaths is a 3,090, up from 2 yesterday.

Sept. 8, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,266 confirmed cases and 130 deaths.

Sept. 8, 9:21 a.m.

Gila County reports 658 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

Sept. 8, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 135,725 cases and 3,090 deaths.

Sept. 8, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 206,045 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,221 deaths. The state department of health services reports 81 new cases.

Sept. 7, 8:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report one new COVID-19 case and no recent deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,901, and the death toll stands at 523.

Sept. 7, 10:52 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,659 cases and 223 deaths.

Sept. 7, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,263 confirmed cases and 130 deaths.

Sept. 7, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 135,708 cases and 3,088 deaths.

Sept. 7, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 205,964 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,219 deaths. The state department of health services reports 198 new cases.

Sept. 6, 7:35 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 9 new cases, 7,148 recoveries and one more death related to COVID-19.

Sept. 6, 11:12 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,653 cases and 223 deaths.

Sept. 6, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,265 confirmed cases - a decrease of one case - and 130 deaths.

Sept. 6, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 135,651 cases and 3,090 deaths.

Sept. 6, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 205,766 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,221 deaths. The state department of health services reports 250 new cases.

Sept. 5, 8:43 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 6 new cases, 7,142 recoveries and two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Sept. 5, 9:40 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,266 confirmed cases and 128 deaths.

Navajo County reports 5,650 cases and 222 deaths.

Sept. 5, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 135,529 cases and 3,085 deaths.

Sept. 5, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 205,516 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,207 deaths. The state department of health services reports 836 new cases.

Sept. 4, 10:54 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,641 cases and 222 deaths.

Sept. 4, 10:20 a.m.

Gila County reports 654 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

Sept. 4, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,249 confirmed cases and 128 deaths.

Sept. 4, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 135,193 cases and 3,058 deaths.

Sept. 4, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 204,681 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,171 deaths. The state department of health services reports 728 new cases.

Sept. 3, 3:29 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 5 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths. Total cases:12,265.

Sept. 3, 10:25 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,631 cases and 222 deaths.

Sept. 3, 9:29 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,235 confirmed cases and 128 deaths.

Sept. 3, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 134,792 cases and 3,030 deaths.

Sept. 3, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 203,953 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,130 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,091 new cases.

Sept. 2, 5:19 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, 7,108 recoveries and one more death related to COVID-19.

Sept. 2, 12:19 p.m.

Gila County reports 654 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

Sept. 2, 10:01 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,625 cases and 220 deaths.

Coconino County reports 3,225 confirmed cases and 126 deaths.

Sept. 2, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 134,111 cases and 2,995 deaths.

Sept. 2, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 202,861 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,065 deaths. The state department of health services reports 519 new cases.

"Based on the current data trend, new counties, including Pima and Maricopa, could meet Arizona’s school benchmarks for moving into hybrid learning when our dashboard updates this Thursday," officials wrote in a tweet.

Sept. 1, 5:20 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and no recent deaths related to the virus. The total number of positive cases now stands at 9,830, while the death toll stands at 503. About 7,102 people have recovered from the virus.

Sept. 1, 4:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 25 new cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 12,249. The death toll stands at 321.

Sept. 1, 1:12 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,602 cases and 220 deaths.

Sept. 1, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 133,762 cases and 2,976 deaths.

Sept. 1, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 202,342 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,044 deaths. The state department of health services reports 507 new cases.

Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 20 new cases, 7,078 recoveries and one more death.

Aug. 31, 5:03 p.m.

Maricopa County reports 133,477 cases, up 86 from Aug. 30. 2,960 deaths; 14,133 hospital admissions and 1,250 intensive care unit admissions.

Yuma County officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths. Total cases: 12,224.

Aug. 31, 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 31, 10:09 a.m.

Gila County reports 650 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

Aug. 31, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,205 confirmed cases and 125 deaths.

Aug. 31, 9:56 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,598 cases and 220 deaths.

Aug. 31, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 133,477 cases and 2,960 deaths.

Aug. 31, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 201,835 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,029 deaths. The state department of health services reports 174 new cases.

Aug. 30, 4:55 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 11 new cases, 7,057 recoveries and one more death.

Aug. 30, 1:47 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,598 cases and 219 deaths.

Aug. 30, 9:52 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,201 confirmed cases and 125 deaths.

Aug. 30, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 133,391 cases and 2,959 deaths.

Aug. 30, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 201,661 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,030 deaths. The state department of health services reports 374 new cases.

Aug. 29, 6:40 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports nine new cases, 7,054 recoveries and one more death.

Aug. 29, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,195 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

Aug. 29, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 133,144 cases and 2,947 deaths.

Aug. 29, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 201,287 cases of coronavirus statewide and 5,007 deaths. The state department of health services reports 629 new cases.

Aug. 28, 12:29 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,569 cases and 219 deaths.

Aug. 28, 10:29 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,169 confirmed cases and 122 deaths.

Gila County reports six new cases - one in Globe, one in Miami, three in Payson and one in Pine.

Aug. 28, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 132,745 cases and 2,922 deaths.

Aug. 28, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 200,658 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,978 deaths. The state department of health services reports 519 new cases.

Aug. 27, 11:18 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,546 cases and 218 deaths.

Aug. 27, 11:08 a.m.

Gila County reports 643 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

Aug. 27, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 132,247 cases and 2,894 deaths.

Aug. 27, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 200,139 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,929 deaths. The state department of health services reports 680 new cases.

Aug. 26, 11:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,529 cases and 218 deaths.

Aug. 26, 10:19 a.m.

Gila County reports 636 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

Aug. 26, 9:41 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,157 positive cases and 123 deaths.

Aug. 26, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 132,239 cases and 2,867 deaths.

Aug. 26, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 199,459 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,896 deaths. The state department of health services reports 187 new cases.

Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 11 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 3,485, and the death toll stands at 189. 2,437 people have recovered.

Aug. 25, 8:05 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report six new COVID-19 cases and no recent deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,573, and the death toll stands at 494. About 7,347 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 25 8:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 10 new cases and no new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 12,082. The death toll stands at 305.

Aug. 25, 11:03 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,523 cases and 216 deaths.

Aug. 25, 9:18 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,150 positive cases and 123 deaths.

Aug. 25, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 132,104 cases and 2,804 deaths.

Aug. 25, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 199,273 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,792 deaths. The state department of health services reports 859 new cases.

Aug. 24 8:50 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 13 new cases and no new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 12,072. The death toll stands at 305.

Aug. 24, 11:15 a.m.

Gila County reports 627 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Aug. 24, 10:44 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,496 cases and 216 deaths.

Aug. 24, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,141 positive cases and 123 deaths.

Aug. 24, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 131,793 cases and 2,789 deaths.

Aug. 24, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 198,414 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,771 deaths. The state department of health services reports 311 new cases.

Aug. 22, 10:08 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 12 new cases, 7,061 recoveries and no recent deaths related to COVID-19.

Aug. 22, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 131,652 cases and 2,788 deaths.

Aug. 23, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 198,103 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,771 deaths. The state department of health services reports 207 new cases.

Aug. 22, 9:22 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 14 new cases, 7,060 recoveries and four new deaths.

Aug. 22, 9:38 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,126 positive cases and 123 deaths.

Navajo County reports 5,500 cases and 216 deaths.

Aug. 22, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 131,489 cases and 2,776 deaths.

Aug. 22, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 197,895 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,756 deaths. The state department of health services reports 996 new cases.

Aug. 21, 7:40 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 12 new COVID-19 cases and two recent deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,531, and the death toll stands at 489. About 7,007 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 21, 12:10 p.m.

Gila County reports 616 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Aug. 21, 11:06 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,489 cases and 213 deaths.

Aug. 21, 9:38 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,114 positive cases and 123 deaths.

Aug. 21, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 131,044 cases and 2,745 deaths.

Aug. 21, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 196,899 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,688 deaths. The state department of health services reports 619 new cases.

Aug. 20, 9:48 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,477 cases and 213 deaths.

Aug. 20, 9:47 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,101 positive cases and 122 deaths.

Aug. 20. 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 130,605 cases and 2,726 deaths.

Aug. 20, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 196,280 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,684 deaths. The state department of health services reports 723 new cases.

Aug. 19, 1:00 p.m.

Gila County reports 613 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Aug. 19, 11:46 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,470 cases and 213 deaths.

Aug. 19, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,092 positive cases and 121 deaths.

Aug. 19, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 130,285 cases and 2,702 deaths.

Aug. 19, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 195,557 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,634 deaths. The state department of health services reports 637 new cases.

Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,486, and the death toll stands at 484. About 6,987 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 18, 5:20 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 20 new cases and three new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 11,917. The death toll stands at 300.

Aug. 18, 12:41 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,468 cases and 208 deaths.

Aug. 18, 10:12 a.m.

Gila County reports 609 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Aug. 18, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 129,803 cases and 2,597 deaths.

Aug. 18, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 194,920 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,529 deaths. The state department of health services reports 915 new cases.

Aug. 17, 10:03 a.m.

Gila County reports 608 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Aug. 17, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,083 positive cases and 121 deaths.

Aug. 17, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 129,390 cases and 2,546 deaths.

Aug. 17, 11:03 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,455 cases and 208 deaths.

Aug. 17, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 194,005 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,506 deaths. The state department of health services reports 468 new cases.

Aug. 16, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 3,071 positive cases and 119 deaths.

Officials confirm 5,452 cases in Navajo County.

Aug. 16, 9:31 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 129,209 cases and 2,547 deaths.

Aug. 16, 8:19 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 883 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 193,537. 14 new deaths were reported.

Aug. 15, 5:14 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 11 new cases, 6,970 recoveries and no recent deaths.

Aug. 15, 2:20 p.m.

Officials confirm 5,451 cases in Navajo County. Off-tribal lands, there are 1,297 cases with two new cases in the last 24 hours. "1,095 individuals have been released from isolation by Public Health Nurses, which means 202 active cases off-tribal lands."

Coconino County reports 3,051 positive cases and 119 deaths. 27,568 negative tests were also reported.

Maricopa County reports 128,781 cases and 2,537 deaths.

Aug. 14, 12:03 p.m.

Officials say there are now 128,136 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,847 deaths in Maricopa County. This is a significant jump in case counts due to a reporting change from Maricopa County Health - "Due to an upcoming decision to include individuals w/a positive antigen test for COVID-19 as probable & to align w/state & national definition changes, MCDPH is now reporting both confirmed & probable cases," officials wrote in a tweet.

Navajo County reports 5,446 cases and 205 deaths.

Aug. 14, 10:03 a.m.

Officials say there are now 3,044 positive COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths in Coconino County.

Gila County has confirmed one additional death.

Aug. 14, 8:19 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 928 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 191,721. 40 new deaths were reported.

Aug. 13, 3:40 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 61 new cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 11,728. The death toll stands at 293.

Aug. 13, 11:40 a.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are now 3,040 confirmed cases in the county and 117 deaths.

Navajo County reports 5,430 cases and 204 deaths.

Aug. 13, 9:03 a.m.

Officials say there are now 126,923 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,416 deaths in Maricopa County.

Aug. 13, 8:19 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 1,351 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 190,794. 36 new deaths were reported.

Aug. 12, 6:40 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 22 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,356, and the death toll stands at 477. About 6,920 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 14 new cases and one new death. The total number of cases in the county stands at 11,667. The death toll stands at 291.

Aug. 12, 10:34 a.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are now 3,020 confirmed cases in the county and 117 deaths.

Navajo County reports 5,408 cases and 204 deaths.

Aug. 12, 9:51 a.m.

Gila County has confirmed 6 new cases: Globe 1, Miami 3, Payson 1, and Young 1.

Aug. 12, 9:24 a.m.

Officials say there are now 126,467 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,393 deaths in Maricopa County.

Aug. 12, 8:14 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 706 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 189,443. 148 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 4,347. 96 of the new deaths are from death certificate matching, officials say.

Aug. 11, 9:14 a.m.

Officials say there are now 126,040 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,338 deaths in Maricopa County.

"The number of positive cases is stabilizing, indicating efforts to wear face coverings and other measures may be having a positive effect on reducing spread. Find more data at maricopa.gov/COVID19."

Aug. 11, 5:22 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 6,893 recoveries and no new deaths.

Aug. 11, 8:20 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 1,213 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 188,737. 45 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 4,199.

Aug. 10, 5:09 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 7 new cases, 6,878 recoveries and one more death related to COVID-19.

Aug. 10, 4:15 p.m.

Yuma County officials confirm 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death, bringing the total cases to 11,624.

Gila County has confirmed 14 new cases: Globe 3, Payson 10, and Pine 1.

Aug. 10, 11:40 a.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are now 2,987 confirmed cases in the county and 116 deaths. 2,315 people have recovered. (NOTE: Coconino County considers a person to have been recovered from COVID-19 if they have not passed away 28 days from the report date of illness)

Aug. 10, 9:22 a.m.

Officials say there are now 125,524 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,270 deaths in Maricopa County. "The number of positive cases is stabilizing, indicating efforts to wear face coverings and other measures may be having a positive effect on reducing spread."

Aug. 10, 8:25 a.m.

Arizona health officials are reporting 600 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 187,523. Four new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 4,154.

Aug. 9, 8:52 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 15 new cases, 6,859 recoveries and two more deaths related to COVID-19.

Aug. 9, 11:59 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,374 cases and 200 deaths.

Coconino County confirms 2,975 positive cases and 116 deaths.

Aug. 9, 9:47 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 125,224 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,268 deaths.

Aug. 9, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 186,923 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,150 deaths. The state department of health services reports 816 new cases.

Aug. 8, 6:57 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 6,810 recoveries, 36 new cases and two more deaths.

Aug. 8, 11:18 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 124,783 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,263 deaths.

Aug. 8, 8:23 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 2,958 positive cases and 116 deaths.

Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases. 3,165 positives, 155 Deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reports 6,810 recoveries, 34 new cases, and no recent deaths related to COVID-19.

Aug. 7, 11:28 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,352 cases and 199 deaths.

Aug. 7, 11:08 a.m.

Gila County reports 525 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

Aug. 7, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,946 cases and 114 deaths.

Aug 7, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 124,136 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,228 deaths.

Aug. 7, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 185,053 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,081 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,406 new cases.

Aug. 6, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 11,379.

Aug. 6, 10:15 a.m.

Aug. 6, 10:07 a.m.

Mohave County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. There are 3,107 total positives. The death toll stands at 151.

Aug. 6, 9:58 a.m.

Gila County reports 521 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

Aug. 6, 9:41 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,926 cases and 113 deaths.

Aug. 6, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 123,181 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths.

Aug. 6, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 183,647 cases of coronavirus statewide and 4,002 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,444 new cases.

Aug. 5, 7:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 39 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,195, and the death toll stands at 467. About 6,766 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 97 new cases and five new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 11,319. The death toll stands at 275.

Aug. 5, 10:23 a.m.

Gila County reports 514 confirmed cases and 32 deaths.

Aug. 5, 10:05 am

Coconino County reports 2,908 cases and 113 deaths.

Aug. 5, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 122,322 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,127 deaths.

Aug. 5, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 182,203 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,932 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,698 new cases.

Aug. 4, 6:47 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 6,747 recoveries, 17 new cases and one more death.

Aug. 4, 11:41 a.m.

Gila County reports 507 cases and 31 deaths.

Aug. 4, 10:31 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,886 cases and 113 deaths.

Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,301 cases and 192 deaths.

Aug. 4, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 121,055 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,075 deaths.

Aug. 4, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 180,505 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,845 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,008 new cases.

Aug. 3, 10:10 p.m.

Mohave County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. There are 3,029 total positives. The death toll stands at 148.

Aug. 3, 10:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. The total number of cases now stands at 9,139, and the death toll stands at 462. About 6,743 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Aug. 3, 4:15 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 62 new cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 11,210. The death toll stands at 265.

Santa Cruz County officials report a total of 2,608 cases and 50 deaths. 1,758 people have recovered.

Aug. 3, 10:53 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,284 cases and 188 deaths.

Aug. 3, 10:38 a.m.

Gila County reports 496 cases and 25 deaths.

Aug. 3, 10:03 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,879 cases and 113 deaths.

Aug. 3, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 120,123 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,034 deaths.

Aug. 3, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 179,497 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,779 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,030 new cases.

Aug. 2, 9:13 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 6,736 recoveries, 35 new cases and one more death.

Aug. 2, 10:06 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,858 cases and 114 deaths.

Aug. 2, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 119,498 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,027 deaths.

Aug. 2, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 178,467 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,765 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,465 new cases.

Aug. 1, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,850 cases and 114 deaths.

Aug. 1, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 118,497 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,016 deaths.

Aug. 1, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 177,002 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,747 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,992 new cases.

July 31, 9:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 9,055, and the death toll stands at 456. About 6,677 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 31, 9:15 p.m.

Mohave County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases and four associated deaths.

July 31, 9:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 120 new cases and seven new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 10,896. The death toll stands at 255.

July 31, 11:56 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,202 cases and 187 deaths.

July 31, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,832 cases and 114 deaths.

July 31, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 116,512 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,973 deaths.

July 31, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 174,010 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,694 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,212 new cases.

July 30, 4:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 105 new cases and six new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 10,776. The death toll stands at 248.

July 30, 10:15 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,182 cases and 187 deaths.

July 30, 9:50 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,819 cases and 114 deaths.

July 30, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 114,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,928 deaths.

July 30, 8:43 a.m.

Gila County reports 483 cases and 25 deaths.

July 30, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 170,798 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,626 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,525 new cases.

July 29, 10:44 a.m.

Navajo County reports 19 new cases, bringing its total to 5,130 cases.

July 29, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 112,515 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,841 deaths.

July 29, 8:33 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,788 cases and 114 deaths.

July 29, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 168,273 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,454 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,339 new cases.

July 28, 7:20 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,927, and the death toll stands at 446. About 6,585 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 28, 7:10 p.m.

Mohave County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases.

July 28, 7:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 128 new cases and six new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 10,574. The death toll stands at 238.

July 28, 1:10 p.m.

Gila County reports 445 cases and 21 deaths.

July 28, 12:38 p.m.

Navajo County reports 5,106 total cases and 179 total deaths.

July 28, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,767 new cases and no new deaths.

July 28, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 110,769 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,809 deaths.

July 28, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 165,934 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,408 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,107 new cases.

July 27, 7:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 21 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,912, and the death toll stands at 441. About 6,554 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Mohave County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. There are 2,785 total positives. The death toll stands at 132.

July 27, 7:15 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 147 new cases and five new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 10,446. The death toll stands at 232.

July 27, 7:00 p.m.

Yavapai County officials report 1,613 COVID-19 cases in total.

July 27, 10:46 a.m.

Gila County reports 437 cases and 19 deaths.

July 27, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,759 new cases and 110 new deaths.

July 27, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 10,1909 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,734 deaths.

July 27, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 163,827 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,304 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,813 new cases.

July 26, 9:43 p.m.

The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 54 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 439 as of July 26.

July 26, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases and one death. There are 2,715 total positives.

July 26, 4:45 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 152 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 10,299.

Navajo County officials stated, "Some additional detail for off-tribal lands: 1,045 cases, 19 new cases in the last 24 hours. 767 individuals have been released from isolation by Public Health Nurses, which means 278 active cases off-tribal lands."

July 26, 3:01 a.m.

Yuma County confirms 211 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

July 26, 10:11 a.m.

Coconino County reports 4 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Navajo County reports 5,078 total cases and 177 total deaths.

July 26, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 108,012 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,730 deaths.

July 26, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 162,014 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,305 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,973 new cases and 19 additional deaths.

July 25, 10:48 a.m.

Coconino County reports 33 new cases and no new deaths.

July 25, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 106,545 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,721 deaths.

July 25, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 160,041 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,286 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,748 new cases and 144 additional deaths.

July 24, 1:49 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials are reporting 50 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as the tribe prepares for another weekend lockdown.

The total of infected tribal members on the reservation stood at 8,734 with 432 known deaths as of July 23.

Health officials said 75,775 people have undergone testing and 6,481 have recovered from the virus.

The weekend lockdown, which includes the closing of businesses, will begin at 8 p.m. July 24 and last until 5 a.m. July 27. The tribe also has implemented daily and nighttime curfews.

Residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have also been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.

July 24, 11:10 a.m.

Gila County reports seven additional positive cases: Globe (2), Miami (3), Strawberry (1), and Tonto Basin (1)

July 24, 10:11 a.m.

Navajo County reports 5,028 cases and 165 deaths.

July 24, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,704 cases and 108 deaths.

July 24, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 103,862 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,654 deaths.

July 24, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 156,301 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,142 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,349 new cases.

July 23, 10:20 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 74 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. The total number of cases now stands at 2,574. The death toll stands at 122.

July 23, 10:15 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases and one more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,734, and the death toll stands at 432. About 6,481 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 23, 10:10 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 82 new cases and seven new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 9,800. The death toll stands at 210.

July 23, 11:19 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,992 cases and 165 deaths.

July 23, 11:03 a.m.

Gila County reports 409 cases and 19 deaths.

July 23, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,678 cases and 108 deaths.

July 23, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 101,622 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,584 deaths.

July 23, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 152,944 cases of coronavirus statewide and 3,063 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,335 new cases.

July 22, 6:32 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 6,456 recoveries, 45 new cases and six more deaths.

July 22, 3:45 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 46 new cases and five new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 9,718. The death toll stands at 203.

July 22, 10:49 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,898 cases and 163 deaths.

July 22, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,640 cases and no new deaths.

July 22, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 99,948 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,535 deaths.

July 22, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 150,609 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,974 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,926 new cases.

July 21, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 65 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. The total number of cases now stands at 2,438. The death toll stands at 115.

July 21, 5:50 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 22 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,639, and the death toll stands at 425. About 6,437 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 21, 3:07 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 294 new cases and six new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 9,672. The death toll stands at 198.

July 21, 10:43 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,877 cases and 162 deaths.

July 21, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,599 cases and 106 deaths.

July 21, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 98,206 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,491 deaths.

July 21, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 148,683 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,918 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,500 new cases.

July 20, 9:23 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 6,369 recoveries, 24 new cases and no recent deaths.

July 20, 11:17 a.m.

Gila County reports 386 cases and 15 deaths.

July 20, 10:17 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,817 cases and 157 deaths.

July 20, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,583 cases and 103 deaths.

July 20, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 96,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,435 deaths.

July 20, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 145,183 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,784 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,559 new cases.

July 19, 9:16 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 6,360 recoveries, 25 new cases and seven more deaths.

July 19, 10:38 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,801 cases and 156 deaths.

July 19, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,549 cases and one new death.

July 19, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 94,842 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,423 deaths. "The # of positive cases is starting to level, indicating efforts to wear face coverings & other measures may be having a positive effect on reducing spread," county officials tweeted this morning.

July 19, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 143,624 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,761 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,359 new cases.

July 18, 6:06 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 6,345 recoveries, 32 new cases and three more deaths.

July 18, 10:20 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,768 cases and 155 deaths.

July 18, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,539 cases and 102 deaths.

July 18, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 93,304 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,397 deaths.

July 18, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 141,265 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,730 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,742 new cases and a record-breaking 147 new reported deaths.

The department says 106 of the 147 deaths reported today are due to death certificate matching.

July 17, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,504 cases and 102 deaths.

July 17, 9:46 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,669 cases and 149 deaths.

July 17, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 91,254 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,328 deaths.

July 17, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 138,523 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,583 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,910 new cases.

July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 79 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,486, and the death toll stands at 407. About 6,213 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 16, 7:15 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 85 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases now stands at 2,169. The death toll stands at 96.

July 16, 7:00 p.m.

Yuma County reports 101 new cases and seven new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 8,955. The death toll stands at 172.

July 16, 10:01 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,598 cases and 147 deaths.

July 16, 9:37 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,490 cases and 102 deaths.

July 16, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 88,364 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,274 deaths.

July 16, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 134,613 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,492 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,259 new cases.

July 15, 9:15 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 80 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,370, and the death toll stands at 405. About 6,184 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 15, 9:10 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 137 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 2,084.

July 15, 9:00 p.m.

Yuma County reports 223 new cases and six new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 8,854. The death toll stands at 165.

July 15, 11:54 a.m.

Gila County reports 339 cases and 15 deaths.

July 15, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,436 cases and 99 deaths.

July 15, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 85,949 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,232 deaths.

July 15, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 131,354 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,434 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,257 new cases.

July 14, 6:17 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 6,163 COVID-19 recoveries, 47 new cases and no new deaths.

July 14, 12:26 pm

Navajo County reports 4,482 cases and 145 deaths.

July 14, 12:14 p.m.

Gila County reports 331 cases and 15 deaths.

July 14, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,417 cases and no new deaths.

July 14, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 83,569 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,171 deaths.

July 14, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 128,097 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,337 deaths. The state department of health services reports 4,273 new cases. According to DHS, a lab partner did not report results in time to be included in the July 13 update, so their numbers have been added to July 14.

Navajo Nation reports 5,866 COVID-19 recoveries, 56 new cases and no recent deaths.

July 13, 10:58 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,355 cases and 143 deaths.

July 13, 9:51 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,373 cases and 98 deaths.

July 13, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 80,780 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,101 deaths.

July 13, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 123,824 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,245 deaths. The state department of health services reports 1,357 new cases.

July 12, 12:03 p.m.

Navajo County reports 4,337 cases and 143 deaths.

July 12, 9:38 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,363 cases and 1 new death.

July 12, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 79,678 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,093 deaths

July 12, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 122,467 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,237 deaths. The state department of health services reports 2,537 new cases.

July 11, 8:50 p.m.

Yuma County reports 149 new cases and five new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 8,148. The death toll stands at 139.

July 11, 8:45 p.m.

Graham County Department of Health and Human Services reporting fourth COVID-19 related death and three more confirmed cases. The total number of positive cases now stands at 204 for the county, and 50 people have recovered.

July 11, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 77,973 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,083 deaths. "The number of people diagnosed per day is steadily going up, indicating increased community spread," public heath officials said on Twitter.

July 11, 8:51 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,284 cases and no new deaths.

July 11, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 119,930 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,151 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,038 new cases.

July 10, 10:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 56 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,098, and the death toll stands at 396. About 5,781 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 10, 3:36 p.m.

Yuma County reports 95 new cases and 5 new deaths. The total number of cases in the county stands at 7,999. The death toll stands at 134.

July 10, 10:33 a.m.

Gila County reports 293 cases and 12 total deaths.

July 10, 10:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,255 cases and 134 deaths.

July 10, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,276 cases and no new deaths.

July 10, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 75,463 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,009 deaths.

July 10, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 116,892 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,082 deaths. The state department of health services reports 4,221 new cases.

July 9, 7:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 61 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 8,042, and the death toll stands at 386. About 5,731 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 9, 10:11 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,230 cases and 97 deaths.

July 9, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 72,677 positive COVID-19 cases and 969 deaths.

July 9, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 112,671 cases of coronavirus statewide and 2,038 deaths. The state department of health services reports 4,057 new cases.

July 8, 8:35 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 119 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 1,573. The death toll stands at 91.

July 8, 8:32 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 167 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,780. The death toll stands at 124.

July 8, 8:30 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 40 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 7,981, and the death toll stands at 382. About 5,693 people have recovered from COVID-19.

July 8, 10:21 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,156 cases of coronavirus and 94 deaths.

July 8, 10:16 am

Navajo County reports 4,089 cases of coronavirus and 135 deaths.

July 8, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 69,954 positive COVID-19 cases and 922 deaths.

July 8, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 108,614 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,963 deaths. The state department of health services reports 3,520 new cases.

July 7, 7:00 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 168 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths, raising the total number of cases. and the death toll to 7,613 and 120, respectively.

July 7, 6:55 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 27 new COVID-19 cases for the Native American nation and one new death. The total number of positive cases now stands at 7,941, with 5,650 people having recovered from COVID-19. The death toll is 379.

July 7, 11:40 a.m.

Gila County reports two new deaths from coronavirus. The county has a total of 242 cases and eight deaths.

July 7, 10:20 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,126 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths.

July 7, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County reports 4,015 cases of coronavirus and 134 deaths.

July 7, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 67,407 positive COVID-19 cases and 899 deaths.

July 7, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 105,094 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,927 deaths.

July 6, 7:54 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,604 COVID-19 recoveries, 74 new cases and no additional deaths.

July 6, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,102 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths.

July 6, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 64,686 positive COVID-19 cases and 843 deaths.

July 6, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 101,441 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,810 deaths.

July 5, 7:29 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,581 COVID-19 recoveries, 38 new cases and one more death.

July 5, 10:56 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,883 confirmed cases, and 659 of those are off-tribal lands. The county is reporting 133 deaths.

July 5, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 2,068 positive cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths.

July 5, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County announces 61,993 positive cases and 840 deaths. This is an increase of 2,482 cases.

July 5, 8:20 a.m.

AZDHS reports 3,536 new cases and 4 new deaths. The total number of cases is 98,089.

July 4, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19. Their total cases are at 1,374.

July 4, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 224 new cases of coronavirus, and 3 new deaths. The total number of cases is at 7,062.

July 4, 8:20 a.m.

AZDHS reports 2,695 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

July 3, 5 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,527 COVID-19 recoveries, 64 new cases and 4 more deaths.

July 3, 11:30 a.m.

Coconino County officials report 90 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 1,973. The death toll remains at 92.

July 3, 8:20 a.m.

Officials with AZDHS report 4,433 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona to 91,858. The death toll stands at 1,788.

July 2, 2:59 p.m.

Yuma County announces 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 6,683.

July 2, 12:45 p.m.

Gila County reports 205 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

July 2, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,744 coronavirus cases, with 574 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 131 deaths.

July 2, 9:56 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,883 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths.

July 2, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 54,282 positive COVID-19 cases and 801 deaths.

July 2, 8:11 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 3,333 new cases of coronavirus statewide and 37 additional deaths.

July 1, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 101 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths. Mohave's total for COVID-19 cases is 1,244.

July 1, 3:16 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 273 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 6,498. The county's total deaths are at 98.

July 1, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,828 cases of coronavirus and 90 deaths.

July 1, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,073 new cases, with 547 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports five new deaths.

July 1, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 52,020 positive COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths.

July 1, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 84,092 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,720 deaths.

June 30, 10:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,625 cases of coronavirus, with 542 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 125 deaths.

June 30, 10:10 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,799 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 30, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 48,710 positive COVID-19 cases and 734 deaths.

June 30, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 79,215 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,632 deaths. DHS said in a tweet on June 29 that the dashboard on their website did not reflect all new cases because one lab partner did not submit their daily report.

June 29, 6:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus, with their total at 1,055 cases.

June 29, 4:00 p.m.

Sonora Quest says there were 2,452 positive cases they were going to report to AZDHS' daily dashboard.

This means there were 3,077 total daily cases reported in Arizona today.

"There was a slight technical glitch in reporting numbers over the weekend due to increased volume of results that were being processed. This has since been corrected and all of the results from Sunday have been provided to AzDHS. We are also implementing additional measures to ensure timely result submission to AzDHS as volume increases including reporting numbers well ahead of the deadline," Sonora Quest's statement read.

June 29, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 102 new cases and 4 new deaths from COVID-19. The total positive cases in Yuma County is now 5,898.

June 29, 10:05 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,782 cases of coronavirus and 89 deaths.

June 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 44,930 positive COVID-19 cases and 712 deaths.

June 29, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 74,533 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,588 deaths. DHS said in a tweet the dashboard on their website does not reflect all new cases because one lab partner did not submit their daily report.

June 28, 7:41 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,082 COVID-19 recoveries, 55 new cases and one more death.

June 28, 10:22 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,537 cases of coronavirus, with 497 cases coming from off-tribal lands.

June 28, 9:51 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,722 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 28, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 44,700 cases and 710 deaths.

June 28, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 73,908 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,588 deaths. This is a 3,858-case increase.

June 27, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,658 cases of coronavirus and 1 new death.

June 27, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,397 cases of coronavirus, with 486 cases coming from off-tribal lands.

June 27, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 42,370 positive COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths.

June 27, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 70,051 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,579 deaths. This is a 3,591-case increase.

June 26, 1:30 p.m.

Navajo County reports 3,367 cases of coronavirus, with 471 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports one new death.

June 26, 9:52 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,643 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 26, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 39,595 positive COVID-19 cases and 683 deaths.

June 26, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 66,458 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,535 deaths.

June 25, 6:33 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,859 COVID-19 recoveries, 121 new cases, one new death.

June 25, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,611 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 25, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 36,890 positive COVID-19 cases and 658 deaths.

June 25, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 63,030 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,490 deaths.

June 24, 8:17 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,802 COVID-19 recoveries, 69 new cases and 11 more deaths.

June 24, 10:48 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,248 cases of coronavirus, with 453 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 114 deaths.

June 24, 10:03 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,531 cases of coronavirus and 88 deaths.

June 24, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 34,993 positive COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths.

June 24, 8:16 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 59,974 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,463 deaths.

June 23, 10:10 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,509 cases of coronavirus with no new deaths.

June 23, 9:20 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,166 cases of coronavirus, with 439 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports two new deaths.

June 23, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 33,762 positive COVID-19 cases and 630 deaths.

June 23, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 58,179 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,384 deaths.

June 22, 10:08 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,479 cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths.

June 22, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,037 cases of coronavirus, with 423 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 95 deaths.

June 22, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 31,490 positive COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths.

June 22, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 54,586 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,342 deaths.

June 21, 11:50 a.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,470 recoveries, 69 new cases, four more deaths related to COVID-19. Read more.

Navajo County reports 3,009 cases, 406 cases off-tribal lands and 24 new cases reported off-tribal lands in the last 24 hours. "Of the cases off-tribal lands, 207 individuals have been released from isolation, meaning they have been symptom-free for at least 72 hours or has been 10 days since testing and is no longer being monitored as an active case by Public Health Nurses."

June 21, 11:23 a.m.

Arizona has now passed the 50,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases as of Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390.

June 21, 8:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,454 cases and 87 deaths.

June 20, 9:52 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,470 recoveries, 69 new cases and four more deaths related to COVID-19.

June 20, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 14 new cases and 0 new deaths.

June 20, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,984 cases, with 382 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 20, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 28,088 positive cases and 603 deaths.

June 20, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 49,798 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,338 deaths.

This is the second day in a row where the state has reported over 3,000 new cases.

June 19, 3:20 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 4,078. The death toll stands at 61.

June 19, 10:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,928 cases of coronavirus, with 379 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports two new deaths.

June 19, 10:17 am

Coconino County reports 1,408 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 19, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 25,945 positive COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths.

June 19, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 46,689 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,312 deaths.

June 18, 10:20 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to cases up to 690. The death toll remains at 70.

June 18, 10:15 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 85 new cases of COVID-19 within its area, and two new deaths. This raises the total number of cases to 6,832. The death toll stands at 324.

June 18, 3:35 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 237 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,874 and 58, respectively.

June 18, 10:52 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,874 cases of coronavirus, with 362 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 93 deaths.

June 18, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,381 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 18, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 23,890 positive COVID-19 cases and 569 deaths.

June 18, 8:20 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 43,443 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,271 deaths.

June 17, 8:45 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 41 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. This raises the total number of cases to 675. The death toll is 70.

Officials there also say a death that was reported on June 16 there was reported in error.

June 17, 8:42 p.m.

Yuma County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases in that county is 3,637. The death toll is 55.

June 17, 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 75 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,747 and 322, respectively.

June 17, 10:14 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,342 cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths.

June 17, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 22,232 positive COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths.

June 17, 8:45 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 40,924 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,239 deaths.

June 16, 8:50 p.m.

Officials in Mohave County report 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. There are now a total of 634 cases in that county. The death toll stands at 67.

June 16, 8:45 p.m.

Officials with Yuma County report 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,467 and 53, respectively.

June 16, 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 39 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,672 and 319, respectively.

June 16, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 39,097 cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,219 total deaths.

Maricopa County officials report 20,670 positive cases and 540 deaths.

June 15, 9:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials say there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 within its area and no new deaths. The total number of cases stands at 6,633, while the death toll remains at 311.

June 15, 8:55 p.m.

Mohave County officials report eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 621. The death toll is 65.

June 15, 3:55 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County report 1,323 total cases of COVID 19 and 87 deaths.

June 15, 3:50 p.m.

Officials with Yuma County say there are 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of positive cases and the death toll to 3,404 and 51, respectively.

June 15, 8:49 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says there are 3,158 recoveries, 57 new cases and three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Gila County Public Health confirms six additional cases.

Yuma County confirms 135 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total cases to 3,279.

June 14, 11:47 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,320 cases with no new deaths. Ten new cases were reported overnight.

Navajo County reports 2,619 cases with 311 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 14, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 35,691 cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,186 total deaths.

Maricopa County reports 18,568 total cases with 530 total deaths.

June 13, 6:43 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,131 COVID-19 recoveries, 84 new cases and five more deaths.

June 13, 10:13 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,590 cases, with 297 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 13, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 17 new cases and 1 new death.

June 13, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 39 and the number of COVID-19 reported statewide is up by 1,540.

Figures posted Saturday by the state Department of Health Services put the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at 1,183 with 34,458 cases confirmed as of Friday.

The department reported that ,412 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, the 12th straight day with at least 1,000 hospitalizations for COIVD-19.

According to the state’s data, the 1,412 people who were in the hospital on Friday for COVID-19 included 447 in ICE beds.

Maricopa County reports 17,709 total cases with 528 total deaths.

June 12, 7:50 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 92 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,470 and 303. 3,094 people have recovered.

June 12, 10:04 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,512 total cases, with 286 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 12, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,293 total cases and no new deaths.

June 12, 9:00 a.m.

There are 32,918 total cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,144 total deaths.

Maricopa County reports 17,023 total cases and 514 total deaths.

June 11, 7:59 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 103 new cases, 6 new deaths and 3,063 recoveries.

June 11, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports 16 new cases and two deaths.

June 11, 5:04 p.m.

Coconino County reports 19 new cases and 2 new deaths.

June 11, 11:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,479 total cases, with 281 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 11, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 31,264 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,127 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 16,025 total cases and 511 total deaths.

June 10, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 19 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and four deaths.

June 10, 6:58 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 2,997 COVID-19 recoveries, 125 new cases, and seven more deaths.

June 10, 12:18 p.m.

Navajo County reports 2,388 coronavirus cases, with 276 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 75 deaths.

June 10, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,264 cases of coronavirus and one new death.

June 10, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 29,852 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,095 deaths.

June 10, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 15,200 positive COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths.

June 9, 9:20 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 84 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 2,449 and 36, respectively.

June 9, 9:15 p.m.

Mohave County officials are reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 536. The death toll is at 56.

June 9, 9:10 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,150 and 285, respectively.

June 9, 12:13 p.m.

Navajo County reports 2,253 cases of coronavirus, with 271 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 9: 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,249 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 9, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 28,296 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,070 deaths.

June 9, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 14,367 positive COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths.

June 8, 7:09 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,814 COVID-19 recoveries, 90 new cases and no new deaths.

June 8, 10:50 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,229 cases of coronavirus, with 266 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 72 deaths.

June 8, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,246 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 8, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 27,678 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,047 deaths.

June 8, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 13,883 positive COVID-19 cases and 470 deaths.

June 7, 8:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,727 COVID-19 recoveries, 102 new cases and three more deaths.

June 7, 11:13 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,198 total cases, with 257 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 7, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,242 cases with no new deaths.

June 7, 9:00 a.m.

There are 26,889 total confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,044 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 13,357 total cases and 469 deaths.

June 6, 7:12 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,686 recoveries, 110 new cases, and five more deaths.

June 6, 12:13 p.m.

Gila County has confirmed one additional positive case, bringing the county's total to 41. The patient is a Globe resident who caught it from a known positive case.

June 6, 11:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 1,2226 positive cases and 82 deaths. No new deaths were reported today.

June 6, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,152 total cases, with 251 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 6, 9:00 a.m.

There are 25,451 cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 1,042 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 12,685 cases with 468 deaths.

June 5, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 78 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 5,808 and 269, respectively.

June 5, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,209 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

June 5, 9:57 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,104 cases of coronavirus, with 248 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 68 deaths.

June 5, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 24,332 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,012 deaths.

June 5, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 11,653 positive COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths.

June 4, 11:25 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 69 new cases, five deaths and 2,174 recoveries. This brings their total case count to 5,730 and death toll to 264.

June 4, 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County officials reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 1,643 and 23, respectively.

June 4, 10:59 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,042 cases of coronavirus, with 239 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 4, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,172 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 4, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 11,150 positive COVID-19 cases and 451 deaths.

June 4, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 22,753 cases of coronavirus statewide and 996 deaths.

June 3, 9:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 128 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 5,661 and 259, respectively.

Officials with the Native American nation also announced that its government offices and entities will remain closed until July 5, and institute an 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily curfew. The 57-hour weekend lockdown will be paused.

June 3, 3:20 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 111 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bring the total number of cases and the death toll to 1,520 and 21, respectively.

June 3, 11:16 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,994 cases of coronavirus, with 231 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county has 67 deaths.

June 3, 10:03 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,142 cases of coronavirus and 82 deaths.

June 3, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 10,948 positive COVID-19 cases and 445 deaths.

June 3, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 22,223 cases of coronavirus statewide and 981 deaths.

June 2, 9:44 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths and 1,960 recoveries.

June 2, 11:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,957 cases of coronavirus, with 226 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 2, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,130 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 2, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 10,427 positive COVID-19 cases and 429 deaths.

June 2, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 21,250 cases of coronavirus statewide and 941 deaths.

June 1, 9:31 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,920 recoveries.

June 1, 3:50 p.m.

Santa Cruz County reports their first COVID-19 fatality. A male patient over the age of 65 had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized at a medical facility in Tucson.

Yuma County health officials confirm 152 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total cases to 1,289.

June 1, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,120 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

June 1, 9:57 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,873 cases of coronavirus, with 221 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 64 deaths.

June 1, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 9,812 positive COVID-19 cases and 415 deaths.

June 1, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 20,123 cases of coronavirus statewide and 917 deaths.

May 31, 10:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 98 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the death toll to 246.

May 31, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona has 19,936 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 906 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 9,675 cases and 414 deaths.

May 30, 10:21 p.m.

The Navajo Nation confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus, and 10 more deaths.

May 30, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 11 new cases of cornavirus, bringing the total to 388.

May 30, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 96 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 1,078. There is one new death.

May 30, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 1,090 total cases with 79 deaths.

May 30, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 19,255 cases in Arizona statewide with 903 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 9,419 cases with 413 deaths.

May 29, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 101 new cases, 3 deaths and 1,796 recoveries.

May 29, 12:27 p.m.

Navajo County reports 1,752 cases of coronavirus, with 206 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county has 58 deaths.

May 29, 12:01 p.m.

Gila County reports three new cases of coronavirus. The county has 29 total cases and two deaths.

May 29, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,071 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 29, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,071 positive cases with 80 deaths.

May 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,998 positive COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths.

May 29, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 18,465 cases of coronavirus statewide and 885 deaths.

May 28, 11:29 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, with 196 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 58 deaths.

May 28, 10:08 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,041 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

May 28, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,779 positive COVID-19 cases and 386 deaths.

May 28, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 17,763 cases of coronavirus statewide and 857 deaths.

May 27, 11:13 a.m.

Gila County reports one new case of coronavirus, bringing its total to 25.

May 27, 10:17 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,652 cases of coronavirus, with 195 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports one new death, bringing its total to 57.

May 27, 10:09 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,028 coronavirus cases and one new death.

May 27, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,518 positive COVID-19 cases and 381 deaths.

May 27, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 17,262 cases of coronavirus statewide and 831 deaths.

May 26, 9:21 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, one more death, and 1,585 recoveries.

May 26, 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus and 2 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 797.

May 26, 12:15 p.m.

Gila County reports 24 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

May 26, 11:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,550 cases of coronavirus, with 186 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 56 COVID-19-related deaths.

May 26, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,006 cases of coronavirus and 72 total deaths.

May 26, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,340 positive COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths.

May 26, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 16,783 cases of coronavirus statewide and 807 deaths.

May 25, 5:13 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, one more death, and 1,491 recoveries.

May 25, 4:00 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 730 and 11, respectively.

May 25, 10:30 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,543 cases, with 184 cases in off-tribal lands. 15 new cases have been reported in off-tribal lands.

May 25, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 993 cases with no new deaths.

May 25, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona officials confirm 16,561 cases with 6 new reported deaths, bringing the total to 806.

Maricopa County confirms 8,272 positive cases with 368 total deaths.

May 24, 5:21 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths, and 1,400 recoveries.

May 24, 10:32 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,523 cases. 169 cases are in off-tribal lands, and 6 new cases have been reported in off-tribal lands.

May 24, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 23 new positive cases and 2 new deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 8,151 positive cases and 368 deaths.

May 24, 9:00 a.m.

There are 16,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide with 800 total deaths.

May 23, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms four new COVID-19 cases and one death.

May 23, 7 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 104 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths, and 1,397 recoveries.

May 23, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 6 new confirmed cases and 1 new death.

May 23, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS confirms there are now 16,039 cases of coronavirus statewide and 799 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 8,054 cases and 367 deaths.

May 22, 12:26 p.m.

Gila County reports no new coronavirus cases. The county's total remains at 23.

May 22, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 959 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 22, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,470 cases, with 157 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 22, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,888 positive COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths.

May 22, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 15,608 cases of coronavirus statewide and 775 deaths.

May 21, 10:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the death toll to 31, and the total number of positive cases to 281.

May 21, 9:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on its territory.

May 21, 1:05 p.m.

Gila County reports two new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 23.

May 21, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 943 cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths.

May 21, 9:40 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,421 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

May 21, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,733 positive COVID-19 cases and 347 deaths.

May 21, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 15,315 cases of coronavirus statewide and 763 deaths.

May 20, 7:18 p.m.

100 new cases of COVID-19 in Navajo Nation, two more deaths and 1,026 recoveries reported.

May 20, 11:41 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,361 cases of coronavirus and 52 deaths.

May 20, 10:04 a.m.

Coconino County reports 896 cases with 65 deaths.

May 20, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,552 positive COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths.

May 20, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,897 cases of coronavirus statewide and 747 deaths.

May 19, 8:55 p.m.

In Navajo Nation, health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,001 recoveries.

May 19, 4:40 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of positive cases and the death toll to 459 and seven, respectively.

May 19, 12:56 p.m.

Gila County reports no new cases of coronavirus.

May 19, 10:11 a.m.

Coconino County reports 896 cases of coronavirus and 65 deaths.

May 19, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,409 positive COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths.

May 19, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,566 cases of coronavirus statewide and 704 deaths.

May 18, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 69 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 4,071 and 142, respectively. Officials also say there are 928 recoveries reported.

May 18, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 255. The death toll remains at 27.

May 18, 12:24 p.m.

Gila County reports 21 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

May 18, 10:22 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,285 cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths.

May 18, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 863 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths.

May 18, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,225 positive COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths.

May 18, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,170 cases of coronavirus statewide and 686 deaths.

May 17, 8:17 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

May 17, 10:30 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,273 cases, with no new cases in off-tribal lands. 85 people have been released from isolation.

May 17, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 832 cases and 63 deaths.

May 17, 9:00 a.m.

There are 13,937 cases and 680 deaths from coronavirus in Arizona. Only one new death was reported.

Maricopa County reports 7,037 positive cases and 304 deaths.

May 16, 7:50 p.m.

There are 172 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths, and 544 recoveries in the Navajo Nation.

May 16, 11:00 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,238 cases, with 141 cases in off-tribal lands. There were two new cases in the last 24 hours.

May 16, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County has 808 cases with 63 deaths.

May 16, 9:00 a.m.

There are 13,631 cases and 679 total deaths from coronavirus in Arizona, according to AZDHS.

Maricopa County confirms 6,869 cases and 304 deaths.

May 15, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,740 total cases and 127 total deaths.

May 15, 10:07 a.m.

Coconino County reports 789 coronavirus cases and 62 deaths.

May 15, 9:35 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,777 cases of coronavirus and 48 total deaths.

May 15, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,681 positive COVID-19 cases and 291 deaths.

May 15, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 13,169 cases of coronavirus statewide and 651 deaths.

May 14, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County reports 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 313.

May 14, 9:34 a.m.

Coconino County reports 765 cases of coronavirus and two new deaths, bringing its total to 59.

May 14, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,199 positive COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths.

May 14, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 12,674 cases of coronavirus statewide and 624 deaths.

May 13, 9 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths.

May 13, 8:10 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 283. Another death was reported, raising the death toll to four.

May 13, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 734 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 13, 9:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,099 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

May 13, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths.

May 13, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 12,176 cases of coronavirus statewide and 594 deaths.

May 12, 1:20 p.m.

Gila County reports no new cases or deaths. The county totals remain at 19 COVID-19 cases and one death.

May 12, 10:01 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,017 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths.

May 12, 9:53 a.m.

Coconino County reports 694 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths.

May 12, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,011 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths.

May 12, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 11,736 cases of coronavirus statewide and 562 deaths.

May 11, 8:05 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19 infections and two new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,204 and 102, respectively.

May 11, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death associated with the disease, raising the total number of positive cases to 206.

May 11, 2:59 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 12 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 211.

May 11, 11:28 a.m.

Gila County reports 19 total coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 11, 11:05 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,006 cases of coronavirus and a total of 37 deaths.

May 11, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 687 cases of coronavirus and 55 deaths.

May 11, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,915 positive COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths.

May 11, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 11,380 cases of coronavirus statewide and 542 deaths.

May 10, 9:30 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 2 more deaths and 149 new cases.

May 10, 12:45 p.m.

Gila County confirms 19 total cases, with 6 people recovered.

May 10, 11:00 a.m.

There at 981 cases in Navajo County, with 125 cases in off-tribal lands.

Coconino County has 681 cases with no new deaths.

May 10, 9:00 a.m.

There are 11,119 total cases and 536 total deaths from coronavirus in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Maricopa County reports 5,571 cases and 237 deaths.

May 9, 10:42 a.m.

Coconino County reports 661 positive cases and 54 deaths.

May 9, 10:18 a.m.

Navajo County reports total 981 cases of COVID-19. 122 cases were confirmed in off-tribal lands.

May 9, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS reports 10,960 cases and 532 deaths, with an increase of 434 cases. Read more.

Maricopa County reports 5,548 positive cases with 235 total deaths.

May 8, 8:30 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 10 new cases and three new deaths within the county from COVID-19, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 175 and 21, respectively.

May 8, 8:15 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report eight more deaths from COVID-19 within its territory, and 119 new cases. The total number of cases is now at 2,876, and the death toll stands at 96.

May 8, 2:00 p.m.

Health officials in Gila County say a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the first death associated with a probable COVID-19 diagnosis in the county.

May 8, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,288 positive COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths.

May 8, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 10,526 cases of coronavirus statewide and 517 deaths.

May 7, 7:58 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 103 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths. There are now 2,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths.

May 7, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 15 new cases bringing the total to 157. The county has 1 death.

May 7, 10:19 a.m.

Coconino County reports 608 cases and 49 deaths.

May 7, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County reports 912 cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths.

May 7, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,042 positive COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.

May 7, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,945 cases of coronavirus statewide and 450 deaths.

May 6, 5:30 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report nine new cases of COVID-19 in its area, raising the total number of positive cases to 142. One person has died from the virus in that county.

May 6, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 575 cases of COVID-19. The county reports two additional deaths, bringing its total to 48.

May 6, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,866 positive COVID-19 cases and 182 deaths.

May 6, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,707 cases of coronavirus statewide and 426 deaths.

May 5, 7:54 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The Navajo Nation now has 2,559 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 79 deaths.

May 5, 7:00 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County Sheriff's Office say there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving detention officers. One inmate, meanwhile, has tested positive for COVID-19.

May 5, 10:59 a.m.

Navajo County reports 869 cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths.

May 5, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 552 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths.

May 5, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,741 positive COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths.

May 5, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,305 cases of coronavirus statewide and 395 deaths.

May 4, 8:30 p.m.

Mohave County officials report six new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 145. The death toll is 15.

May 4, 3:00 p.m.

Officials with a girl's boarding school near Prescott Valley say there's a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus. Health officials say this contributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County.

May 4, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 529 cases of coronavirus. The county's death toll remains at 44.

May 4, 9:34 a.m.

Navajo County reports 800 total cases of the coronavirus, with 107 coming off-tribal lands.

May 4, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,618 positive COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths.

May 4, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 8,919 cases of coronavirus statewide and 362 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.

May 4, 8:03 a.m.

Graham County reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 20.

May 3, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County has 521 positive cases and 44 deaths.

May 3, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County has 777 cases, with 107 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 3, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona has 8,640 cases with 362 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 4,484 cases and 168 deaths.

May 2, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 81 new cases of COVID-19.

May 2, 1:15 p.m.

Navajo County reports 766 cases, with 106 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 2, 11:15 a.m.

Gila County reports 14 cases. Two people have recovered.

May 2, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona now has 8,364 cases and 348 deaths from coronavirus, according to AZDHS.

Maricopa County confirms 4,329 cases and 159 deaths.

May 2, 8:25 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 510 positive cases and 44 deaths.

May 1, 9:36 p.m.

The Navajo Nation has reported 166 new cases and two more deaths. Their weekend curfew is in effect.

May 1, 6:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports two new deaths and eight new positive cases.

May 1, 4:40 p.m.

A nursing center in Chandler reports 40 cases of COVID-19 amongst its residents.

May 1, 11:13 a.m.

Gila County reports a new case of coronavirus, bringing its total to 14.

May 1, 10:25 a.m.

Navajo County reports 741 cases of coronavirus, with three new cases in the last 24 hours The county has 21 deaths.

May 1, 9:50 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 496 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths.

May 1, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,126 positive COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths.

May 1, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,962 cases of coronavirus statewide and 330 deaths.

April 30, 8:40 p.m.

Mohave County officials say there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and two more deaths, raising the total cases and deaths to 120 and 12, respectively.

April 30, 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 164 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths.

April 30, 11:52 a.m.

Gila County reports no new cases of coronavirus. The county total remains at 13 with no deaths.

April 30, 11:37 a.m.

Navajo County reports 712 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 104 coming off-tribal lands. The county has reported 18 deaths.

April 30, 9:43 a.m.

Coconino County reports 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

April 30, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,951 positive COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths.

April 30, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,648 cases of coronavirus statewide and 320 deaths.

April 29, 12:09 p.m.

Gila County confirms a 13th positive case from Globe. The patient is a woman in her 40s.

April 29, 10:24 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 682 cases of the coronavirus, with 104 cases happening off-tribal lands. The county reports 18 deaths.

April 29, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 13 additional cases of coronavirus and no new deaths. The county now has a total of 448 cases.

April 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,718 positive COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths.

April 29, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,202 cases of coronavirus statewide and 304 deaths.

April 28, 6:17 p.m.

The Navajo Nation announced plans to implement another 57-hour weekend curfew after 104 new cases of coronavirus were reported and one additional death. The Navajo Nation now has 1,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths.

April 28, 6:00 p.m

Mohave County confirmed four additional coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 105. The county has reported seven deaths.

April 28, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 435 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

April 28, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 665 cases of coronavirus, with 99 cases coming off-tribal lands. There are 18 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

April 28, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,572 positive COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths.

April 28, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 6,948 cases of coronavirus statewide and 293 deaths.

April 27, 8:50 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of positive cases reaching 1,769. The death toll remains at 59.

April 27, 3:39 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 67.

April 27, 11:53 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed 628 total lases, with 94 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 27, 9:00 a.m.

There are 6,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 275 deaths. There are no new deaths.

Maricopa County has 3,445 positive cases with 121 deaths.

April 26, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed 8 new cases, bringing their case total up to 96. Seven are in Kingman, and one is in Lake Havasu City.

April 26, 6:44 p.m.

The Navajo Nation has confirmed 79 new cases related to COVID-19.

April 26, 10:15 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 418 positive cases and 42 deaths.

April 26, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 625 positive cases, with no new cases in off-tribal lands.

April 26, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS reports 6,526 cases and 275 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

Maricopa County has reported 3,351 positive cases and 121 deaths.

April 25, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 612 positive cases, with 94 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 25, 9:33 a.m.

Coconino County has reported 400 positive cases and 42 deaths.

April 25, 9:02 a.m.

There are 6,280 cases and 273 total deaths from coronavirus in the state, according to DHS.

Maricopa County confirmed 3,222 positive cases and 120 deaths.