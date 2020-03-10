LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

The latest information on coronavirus cases in the state, from the Arizona Department of Health and county health departments:

Total Cases: 105,094

Total Deaths: 1,927

FOX 10 is working to keep you up-to-date with the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

July 7, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 105,094 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,927 deaths.

July 6, 7:54 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,604 COVID-19 recoveries, 74 new cases and no additional deaths.

July 6, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 2,102 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths.

July 6, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6 positive COVID-19 cases and 843 deaths.

July 6, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 101,441 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,810 deaths.

July 5, 7:29 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,581 COVID-19 recoveries, 38 new cases and one more death.

July 5, 10:56 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,883 confirmed cases, and 659 of those are off-tribal lands. The county is reporting 133 deaths.

July 5, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 2,068 positive cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths.

July 5, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County announces 61,993 positive cases and 840 deaths. This is an increase of 2,482 cases.

July 5, 8:20 a.m.

AZDHS reports 3,536 new cases and 4 new deaths. The total number of cases is 98,089.

July 4, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports 28 new cases of COVID-19. Their total cases are at 1,374.

July 4, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 224 new cases of coronavirus, and 3 new deaths. The total number of cases is at 7,062.

July 4, 8:20 a.m.

AZDHS reports 2,695 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

July 3, 5 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,527 COVID-19 recoveries, 64 new cases and 4 more deaths.

July 3, 11:30 a.m.

Coconino County officials report 90 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 1,973. The death toll remains at 92.

July 3, 8:20 a.m.

Officials with AZDHS report 4,433 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona to 91,858. The death toll stands at 1,788.

July 2, 2:59 p.m.

Yuma County announces 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 6,683.

July 2, 12:45 p.m.

Gila County reports 205 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

July 2, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,744 coronavirus cases, with 574 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 131 deaths.

July 2, 9:56 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,883 coronavirus cases and 92 deaths.

July 2, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 54,282 positive COVID-19 cases and 801 deaths.

July 2, 8:11 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 3,333 new cases of coronavirus statewide and 37 additional deaths.

July 1, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 101 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2 deaths. Mohave's total for COVID-19 cases is 1,244.

July 1, 3:16 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 273 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 4 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 6,498. The county's total deaths are at 98.

July 1, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,828 cases of coronavirus and 90 deaths.

July 1, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,073 new cases, with 547 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports five new deaths.

July 1, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 52,020 positive COVID-19 cases and 779 deaths.

July 1, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 84,092 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,720 deaths.

June 30, 10:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,625 cases of coronavirus, with 542 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 125 deaths.

June 30, 10:10 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,799 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 30, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 48,710 positive COVID-19 cases and 734 deaths.

June 30, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 79,215 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,632 deaths. DHS said in a tweet on June 29 that the dashboard on their website did not reflect all new cases because one lab partner did not submit their daily report.

June 29, 6:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus, with their total at 1,055 cases.

June 29, 4:00 p.m.

Sonora Quest says there were 2,452 positive cases they were going to report to AZDHS' daily dashboard.

This means there were 3,077 total daily cases reported in Arizona today.

"There was a slight technical glitch in reporting numbers over the weekend due to increased volume of results that were being processed. This has since been corrected and all of the results from Sunday have been provided to AzDHS. We are also implementing additional measures to ensure timely result submission to AzDHS as volume increases including reporting numbers well ahead of the deadline," Sonora Quest's statement read.

June 29, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 102 new cases and 4 new deaths from COVID-19. The total positive cases in Yuma County is now 5,898.

June 29, 10:05 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,782 cases of coronavirus and 89 deaths.

June 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 44,930 positive COVID-19 cases and 712 deaths.

June 29, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are 74,533 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,588 deaths. DHS said in a tweet the dashboard on their website does not reflect all new cases because one lab partner did not submit their daily report.

June 28, 7:41 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 5,082 COVID-19 recoveries, 55 new cases and one more death.

June 28, 10:22 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,537 cases of coronavirus, with 497 cases coming from off-tribal lands.

June 28, 9:51 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,722 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 28, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 44,700 cases and 710 deaths.

June 28, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 73,908 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,588 deaths. This is a 3,858-case increase.

June 27, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,658 cases of coronavirus and 1 new death.

June 27, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,397 cases of coronavirus, with 486 cases coming from off-tribal lands.

June 27, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 42,370 positive COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths.

June 27, 8:17 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 70,051 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,579 deaths. This is a 3,591-case increase.

June 26, 1:30 p.m.

Navajo County reports 3,367 cases of coronavirus, with 471 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports one new death.

June 26, 9:52 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,643 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 26, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 39,595 positive COVID-19 cases and 683 deaths.

June 26, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 66,458 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,535 deaths.

June 25, 6:33 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,859 COVID-19 recoveries, 121 new cases, one new death.

June 25, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,611 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 25, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 36,890 positive COVID-19 cases and 658 deaths.

June 25, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 63,030 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,490 deaths.

June 24, 8:17 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,802 COVID-19 recoveries, 69 new cases and 11 more deaths.

June 24, 10:48 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,248 cases of coronavirus, with 453 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 114 deaths.

June 24, 10:03 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,531 cases of coronavirus and 88 deaths.

June 24, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 34,993 positive COVID-19 cases and 654 deaths.

June 24, 8:16 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 59,974 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,463 deaths.

June 23, 10:10 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,509 cases of coronavirus with no new deaths.

June 23, 9:20 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,166 cases of coronavirus, with 439 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports two new deaths.

June 23, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 33,762 positive COVID-19 cases and 630 deaths.

June 23, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 58,179 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,384 deaths.

June 22, 10:08 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,479 cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths.

June 22, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County reports 3,037 cases of coronavirus, with 423 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 95 deaths.

June 22, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 31,490 positive COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths.

June 22, 8:18 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 54,586 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,342 deaths.

June 21, 11:50 a.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,470 recoveries, 69 new cases, four more deaths related to COVID-19. Read more.

Navajo County reports 3,009 cases, 406 cases off-tribal lands and 24 new cases reported off-tribal lands in the last 24 hours. "Of the cases off-tribal lands, 207 individuals have been released from isolation, meaning they have been symptom-free for at least 72 hours or has been 10 days since testing and is no longer being monitored as an active case by Public Health Nurses."

June 21, 11:23 a.m.

Arizona has now passed the 50,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases as of Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390. Read more.

June 21, 8:54 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,454 cases and 87 deaths.

June 20, 9:52 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,470 recoveries, 69 new cases and four more deaths related to COVID-19.

June 20, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 14 new cases and 0 new deaths.

June 20, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,984 cases, with 382 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 20, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County reports 28,088 positive cases and 603 deaths.

June 20, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 49,798 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,338 deaths.

This is the second day in a row where the state has reported over 3,000 new cases.

June 19, 3:20 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 204 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 4,078. The death toll stands at 61.

June 19, 10:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,928 cases of coronavirus, with 379 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports two new deaths.

June 19, 10:17 am

Coconino County reports 1,408 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 19, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 25,945 positive COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths.

June 19, 8:19 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 46,689 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,312 deaths.

June 18, 10:20 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to cases up to 690. The death toll remains at 70.

June 18, 10:15 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 85 new cases of COVID-19 within its area, and two new deaths. This raises the total number of cases to 6,832. The death toll stands at 324.

June 18, 3:35 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 237 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,874 and 58, respectively.

June 18, 10:52 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,874 cases of coronavirus, with 362 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 93 deaths.

June 18, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,381 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 18, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 23,890 positive COVID-19 cases and 569 deaths.

June 18, 8:20 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 43,443 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,271 deaths.

June 17, 8:45 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 41 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. This raises the total number of cases to 675. The death toll is 70.

Officials there also say a death that was reported on June 16 there was reported in error.

June 17, 8:42 p.m.

Yuma County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. The total number of cases in that county is 3,637. The death toll is 55.

June 17, 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 75 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,747 and 322, respectively.

June 17, 10:14 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,342 cases of coronavirus and 87 deaths.

June 17, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 22,232 positive COVID-19 cases and 551 deaths.

June 17, 8:45 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 40,924 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,239 deaths.

June 16, 8:50 p.m.

Officials in Mohave County report 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. There are now a total of 634 cases in that county. The death toll stands at 67.

June 16, 8:45 p.m.

Officials with Yuma County report 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,467 and 53, respectively.

June 16, 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 39 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,672 and 319, respectively.

June 16, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 39,097 cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,219 total deaths.

Maricopa County officials report 20,670 positive cases and 540 deaths.

June 15, 9:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials say there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 within its area and no new deaths. The total number of cases stands at 6,633, while the death toll remains at 311.

June 15, 8:55 p.m.

Mohave County officials report eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 621. The death toll is 65.

June 15, 3:55 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County report 1,323 total cases of COVID 19 and 87 deaths.

June 15, 3:50 p.m.

Officials with Yuma County say there are 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of positive cases and the death toll to 3,404 and 51, respectively.

June 15, 8:49 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says there are 3,158 recoveries, 57 new cases and three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Gila County Public Health confirms six additional cases.

Yuma County confirms 135 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total cases to 3,279.

June 14, 11:47 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,320 cases with no new deaths. Ten new cases were reported overnight.

Navajo County reports 2,619 cases with 311 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 14, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 35,691 cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,186 total deaths.

Maricopa County reports 18,568 total cases with 530 total deaths.

June 13, 6:43 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 3,131 COVID-19 recoveries, 84 new cases and five more deaths.

June 13, 10:13 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,590 cases, with 297 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 13, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 17 new cases and 1 new death.

June 13, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 39 and the number of COVID-19 reported statewide is up by 1,540.

Figures posted Saturday by the state Department of Health Services put the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at 1,183 with 34,458 cases confirmed as of Friday.

The department reported that ,412 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, the 12th straight day with at least 1,000 hospitalizations for COIVD-19.

According to the state’s data, the 1,412 people who were in the hospital on Friday for COVID-19 included 447 in ICE beds.

Maricopa County reports 17,709 total cases with 528 total deaths.

June 12, 7:50 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 92 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,470 and 303. 3,094 people have recovered.

June 12, 10:04 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,512 total cases, with 286 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 12, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,293 total cases and no new deaths.

June 12, 9:00 a.m.

There are 32,918 total cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,144 total deaths.

Maricopa County reports 17,023 total cases and 514 total deaths.

June 11, 7:59 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 103 new cases, 6 new deaths and 3,063 recoveries.

June 11, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports 16 new cases and two deaths.

June 11, 5:04 p.m.

Coconino County reports 19 new cases and 2 new deaths.

June 11, 11:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,479 total cases, with 281 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 11, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 31,264 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,127 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 16,025 total cases and 511 total deaths.

June 10, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 19 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and four deaths.

June 10, 6:58 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 2,997 COVID-19 recoveries, 125 new cases, and seven more deaths.

June 10, 12:18 p.m.

Navajo County reports 2,388 coronavirus cases, with 276 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 75 deaths.

June 10, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,264 cases of coronavirus and one new death.

June 10, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 29,852 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,095 deaths.

June 10, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 15,200 positive COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths.

June 9, 9:20 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 84 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 2,449 and 36, respectively.

June 9, 9:15 p.m.

Mohave County officials are reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 536. The death toll is at 56.

June 9, 9:10 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 6,150 and 285, respectively.

June 9, 12:13 p.m.

Navajo County reports 2,253 cases of coronavirus, with 271 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 9: 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,249 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 9, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 28,296 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,070 deaths.

June 9, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 14,367 positive COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths.

June 8, 7:09 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,814 COVID-19 recoveries, 90 new cases and no new deaths.

June 8, 10:50 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,229 cases of coronavirus, with 266 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 72 deaths.

June 8, 9:58 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,246 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 8, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 27,678 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,047 deaths.

June 8, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 13,883 positive COVID-19 cases and 470 deaths.

June 7, 8:45 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,727 COVID-19 recoveries, 102 new cases and three more deaths.

June 7, 11:13 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,198 total cases, with 257 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 7, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,242 cases with no new deaths.

June 7, 9:00 a.m.

There are 26,889 total confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide with 1,044 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 13,357 total cases and 469 deaths.

June 6, 7:12 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 2,686 recoveries, 110 new cases, and five more deaths.

June 6, 12:13 p.m.

Gila County has confirmed one additional positive case, bringing the county's total to 41. The patient is a Globe resident who caught it from a known positive case.

June 6, 11:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 1,2226 positive cases and 82 deaths. No new deaths were reported today.

June 6, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,152 total cases, with 251 cases in off-tribal lands.

June 6, 9:00 a.m.

There are 25,451 cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 1,042 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 12,685 cases with 468 deaths.

June 5, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 78 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 5,808 and 269, respectively.

June 5, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,209 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

June 5, 9:57 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,104 cases of coronavirus, with 248 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports 68 deaths.

June 5, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 24,332 cases of coronavirus statewide and 1,012 deaths.

June 5, 9:00 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 11,653 positive COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths.

June 4, 11:25 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 69 new cases, five deaths and 2,174 recoveries. This brings their total case count to 5,730 and death toll to 264.

June 4, 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County officials reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 1,643 and 23, respectively.

June 4, 10:59 a.m.

Navajo County reports 2,042 cases of coronavirus, with 239 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 4, 9:57 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,172 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 4, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 11,150 positive COVID-19 cases and 451 deaths.

June 4, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 22,753 cases of coronavirus statewide and 996 deaths.

June 3, 9:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 128 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 5,661 and 259, respectively.

Officials with the Native American nation also announced that its government offices and entities will remain closed until July 5, and institute an 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily curfew. The 57-hour weekend lockdown will be paused.

June 3, 3:20 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 111 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bring the total number of cases and the death toll to 1,520 and 21, respectively.

June 3, 11:16 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,994 cases of coronavirus, with 231 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county has 67 deaths.

June 3, 10:03 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,142 cases of coronavirus and 82 deaths.

June 3, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 10,948 positive COVID-19 cases and 445 deaths.

June 3, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 22,223 cases of coronavirus statewide and 981 deaths.

June 2, 9:44 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths and 1,960 recoveries.

June 2, 11:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,957 cases of coronavirus, with 226 coming off-tribal lands. The county reports no new deaths.

June 2, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,130 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

June 2, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 10,427 positive COVID-19 cases and 429 deaths.

June 2, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 21,250 cases of coronavirus statewide and 941 deaths.

June 1, 9:31 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 131 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,920 recoveries.

June 1, 3:50 p.m.

Santa Cruz County reports their first COVID-19 fatality. A male patient over the age of 65 had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized at a medical facility in Tucson.

Yuma County health officials confirm 152 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total cases to 1,289.

June 1, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,120 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

June 1, 9:57 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,873 cases of coronavirus, with 221 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 64 deaths.

June 1, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 9,812 positive COVID-19 cases and 415 deaths.

June 1, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 20,123 cases of coronavirus statewide and 917 deaths.

May 31, 10:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 98 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the death toll to 246.

May 31, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona has 19,936 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 906 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 9,675 cases and 414 deaths.

May 30, 10:21 p.m.

The Navajo Nation confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus, and 10 more deaths.

May 30, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 11 new cases of cornavirus, bringing the total to 388.

May 30, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 96 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 1,078. There is one new death.

May 30, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 1,090 total cases with 79 deaths.

May 30, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 19,255 cases in Arizona statewide with 903 total deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 9,419 cases with 413 deaths.

May 29, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 101 new cases, 3 deaths and 1,796 recoveries.

May 29, 12:27 p.m.

Navajo County reports 1,752 cases of coronavirus, with 206 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county has 58 deaths.

May 29, 12:01 p.m.

Gila County reports three new cases of coronavirus. The county has 29 total cases and two deaths.

May 29, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,071 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 29, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,071 positive cases with 80 deaths.

May 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,998 positive COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths.

May 29, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 18,465 cases of coronavirus statewide and 885 deaths.

May 28, 11:29 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, with 196 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 58 deaths.

May 28, 10:08 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,041 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.

May 28, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,779 positive COVID-19 cases and 386 deaths.

May 28, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 17,763 cases of coronavirus statewide and 857 deaths.

May 27, 11:13 a.m.

Gila County reports one new case of coronavirus, bringing its total to 25.

May 27, 10:17 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,652 cases of coronavirus, with 195 cases coming off-tribal lands. The county reports one new death, bringing its total to 57.

May 27, 10:09 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,028 coronavirus cases and one new death.

May 27, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,518 positive COVID-19 cases and 381 deaths.

May 27, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 17,262 cases of coronavirus statewide and 831 deaths.

May 26, 9:21 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 48 new cases of COVID-19, one more death, and 1,585 recoveries.

May 26, 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus and 2 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 797.

May 26, 12:15 p.m.

Gila County reports 24 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

May 26, 11:26 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,550 cases of coronavirus, with 186 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 56 COVID-19-related deaths.

May 26, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 1,006 cases of coronavirus and 72 total deaths.

May 26, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 8,340 positive COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths.

May 26, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 16,783 cases of coronavirus statewide and 807 deaths.

May 25, 5:13 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, one more death, and 1,491 recoveries.

May 25, 4:00 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 730 and 11, respectively.

May 25, 10:30 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,543 cases, with 184 cases in off-tribal lands. 15 new cases have been reported in off-tribal lands.

May 25, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 993 cases with no new deaths.

May 25, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona officials confirm 16,561 cases with 6 new reported deaths, bringing the total to 806.

Maricopa County confirms 8,272 positive cases with 368 total deaths.

May 24, 5:21 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths, and 1,400 recoveries.

May 24, 10:32 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,523 cases. 169 cases are in off-tribal lands, and 6 new cases have been reported in off-tribal lands.

May 24, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 23 new positive cases and 2 new deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 8,151 positive cases and 368 deaths.

May 24, 9:00 a.m.

There are 16,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide with 800 total deaths.

May 23, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirms four new COVID-19 cases and one death.

May 23, 7 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 104 new cases of COVID-19, four more deaths, and 1,397 recoveries.

May 23, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 6 new confirmed cases and 1 new death.

May 23, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS confirms there are now 16,039 cases of coronavirus statewide and 799 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 8,054 cases and 367 deaths.

May 22, 12:26 p.m.

Gila County reports no new coronavirus cases. The county's total remains at 23.

May 22, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 959 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 22, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,470 cases, with 157 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 22, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,888 positive COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths.

May 22, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 15,608 cases of coronavirus statewide and 775 deaths.

May 21, 10:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 10 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the death toll to 31, and the total number of positive cases to 281.

May 21, 9:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on its territory.

May 21, 1:05 p.m.

Gila County reports two new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 23.

May 21, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 943 cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths.

May 21, 9:40 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,421 cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.

May 21, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,733 positive COVID-19 cases and 347 deaths.

May 21, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 15,315 cases of coronavirus statewide and 763 deaths.

May 20, 7:18 p.m.

100 new cases of COVID-19 in Navajo Nation, two more deaths and 1,026 recoveries reported.

May 20, 11:41 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,361 cases of coronavirus and 52 deaths.

May 20, 10:04 a.m.

Coconino County reports 896 cases with 65 deaths.

May 20, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,552 positive COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths.

May 20, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,897 cases of coronavirus statewide and 747 deaths.

May 19, 8:55 p.m.

In Navajo Nation, health officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,001 recoveries.

May 19, 4:40 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report 16 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, raising the total number of positive cases and the death toll to 459 and seven, respectively.

May 19, 12:56 p.m.

Gila County reports no new cases of coronavirus.

May 19, 10:11 a.m.

Coconino County reports 896 cases of coronavirus and 65 deaths.

May 19, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,409 positive COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths.

May 19, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,566 cases of coronavirus statewide and 704 deaths.

May 18, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 69 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 4,071 and 142, respectively. Officials also say there are 928 recoveries reported.

May 18, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 255. The death toll remains at 27.

May 18, 12:24 p.m.

Gila County reports 21 cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

May 18, 10:22 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,285 cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths.

May 18, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County reports 863 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths.

May 18, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 7,225 positive COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths.

May 18, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 14,170 cases of coronavirus statewide and 686 deaths.

May 17, 8:17 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

May 17, 10:30 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,273 cases, with no new cases in off-tribal lands. 85 people have been released from isolation.

May 17, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 832 cases and 63 deaths.

May 17, 9:00 a.m.

There are 13,937 cases and 680 deaths from coronavirus in Arizona. Only one new death was reported.

Maricopa County reports 7,037 positive cases and 304 deaths.

May 16, 7:50 p.m.

There are 172 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths, and 544 recoveries in the Navajo Nation.

May 16, 11:00 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 1,238 cases, with 141 cases in off-tribal lands. There were two new cases in the last 24 hours.

May 16, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County has 808 cases with 63 deaths.

May 16, 9:00 a.m.

There are 13,631 cases and 679 total deaths from coronavirus in Arizona, according to AZDHS.

Maricopa County confirms 6,869 cases and 304 deaths.

May 15, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 3,740 total cases and 127 total deaths.

May 15, 10:07 a.m.

Coconino County reports 789 coronavirus cases and 62 deaths.

May 15, 9:35 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,777 cases of coronavirus and 48 total deaths.

May 15, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,681 positive COVID-19 cases and 291 deaths.

May 15, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 13,169 cases of coronavirus statewide and 651 deaths.

May 14, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County reports 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 313.

May 14, 9:34 a.m.

Coconino County reports 765 cases of coronavirus and two new deaths, bringing its total to 59.

May 14, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,199 positive COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths.

May 14, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 12,674 cases of coronavirus statewide and 624 deaths.

May 13, 9 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths.

May 13, 8:10 p.m.

Yuma County officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 283. Another death was reported, raising the death toll to four.

May 13, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 734 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 13, 9:45 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,099 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

May 13, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths.

May 13, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 12,176 cases of coronavirus statewide and 594 deaths.

May 12, 1:20 p.m.

Gila County reports no new cases or deaths. The county totals remain at 19 COVID-19 cases and one death.

May 12, 10:01 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,017 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths.

May 12, 9:53 a.m.

Coconino County reports 694 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths.

May 12, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 6,011 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths.

May 12, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 11,736 cases of coronavirus statewide and 562 deaths.

May 11, 8:05 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 82 new cases of COVID-19 infections and two new deaths, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 3,204 and 102, respectively.

May 11, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death associated with the disease, raising the total number of positive cases to 206.

May 11, 2:59 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 12 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 211.

May 11, 11:28 a.m.

Gila County reports 19 total coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

May 11, 11:05 a.m.

Navajo County reports 1,006 cases of coronavirus and a total of 37 deaths.

May 11, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 687 cases of coronavirus and 55 deaths.

May 11, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,915 positive COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths.

May 11, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 11,380 cases of coronavirus statewide and 542 deaths.

May 10, 9:30 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 2 more deaths and 149 new cases.

May 10, 12:45 p.m.

Gila County confirms 19 total cases, with 6 people recovered.

May 10, 11:00 a.m.

There at 981 cases in Navajo County, with 125 cases in off-tribal lands.

Coconino County has 681 cases with no new deaths.

May 10, 9:00 a.m.

There are 11,119 total cases and 536 total deaths from coronavirus in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Maricopa County reports 5,571 cases and 237 deaths.

May 9, 10:42 a.m.

Coconino County reports 661 positive cases and 54 deaths.

May 9, 10:18 a.m.

Navajo County reports total 981 cases of COVID-19. 122 cases were confirmed in off-tribal lands.

May 9, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS reports 10,960 cases and 532 deaths, with an increase of 434 cases. Read more.

Maricopa County reports 5,548 positive cases with 235 total deaths.

May 8, 8:30 p.m.

Mohave County officials report 10 new cases and three new deaths within the county from COVID-19, raising the total number of cases and the death toll to 175 and 21, respectively.

May 8, 8:15 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report eight more deaths from COVID-19 within its territory, and 119 new cases. The total number of cases is now at 2,876, and the death toll stands at 96.

May 8, 2:00 p.m.

Health officials in Gila County say a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions is the first death associated with a probable COVID-19 diagnosis in the county.

May 8, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,288 positive COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths.

May 8, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 10,526 cases of coronavirus statewide and 517 deaths.

May 7, 7:58 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 103 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths. There are now 2,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths.

May 7, 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 15 new cases bringing the total to 157. The county has 1 death.

May 7, 10:19 a.m.

Coconino County reports 608 cases and 49 deaths.

May 7, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County reports 912 cases of coronavirus and 32 deaths.

May 7, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 5,042 positive COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.

May 7, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,945 cases of coronavirus statewide and 450 deaths.

May 6, 5:30 p.m.

Officials in Yuma County report nine new cases of COVID-19 in its area, raising the total number of positive cases to 142. One person has died from the virus in that county.

May 6, 9:59 a.m.

Coconino County reports 575 cases of COVID-19. The county reports two additional deaths, bringing its total to 48.

May 6, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,866 positive COVID-19 cases and 182 deaths.

May 6, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,707 cases of coronavirus statewide and 426 deaths.

May 5, 7:54 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 85 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The Navajo Nation now has 2,559 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 79 deaths.

May 5, 7:00 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County Sheriff's Office say there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving detention officers. One inmate, meanwhile, has tested positive for COVID-19.

May 5, 10:59 a.m.

Navajo County reports 869 cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths.

May 5, 9:55 a.m.

Coconino County reports 552 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths.

May 5, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,741 positive COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths.

May 5, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 9,305 cases of coronavirus statewide and 395 deaths.

May 4, 8:30 p.m.

Mohave County officials report six new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 145. The death toll is 15.

May 4, 3:00 p.m.

Officials with a girl's boarding school near Prescott Valley say there's a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus. Health officials say this contributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County. Read more

May 4, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County reports 529 cases of coronavirus. The county's death toll remains at 44.

May 4, 9:34 a.m.

Navajo County reports 800 total cases of the coronavirus, with 107 coming off-tribal lands.

May 4, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,618 positive COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths.

May 4, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 8,919 cases of coronavirus statewide and 362 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.

May 4, 8:03 a.m.

Graham County reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 20.

May 3, 10:00 a.m.

Coconino County has 521 positive cases and 44 deaths.

May 3, 9:42 a.m.

Navajo County has 777 cases, with 107 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 3, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona has 8,640 cases with 362 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 4,484 cases and 168 deaths.

May 2, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation reports 81 new cases of COVID-19.

May 2, 1:15 p.m.

Navajo County reports 766 cases, with 106 cases in off-tribal lands.

May 2, 11:15 a.m.

Gila County reports 14 cases. Two people have recovered.

May 2, 9:00 a.m.

Arizona now has 8,364 cases and 348 deaths from coronavirus, according to AZDHS.

Maricopa County confirms 4,329 cases and 159 deaths.

May 2, 8:25 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 510 positive cases and 44 deaths.

May 1, 9:36 p.m.

The Navajo Nation has reported 166 new cases and two more deaths. Their weekend curfew is in effect.

May 1, 6:00 p.m.

Mohave County reports two new deaths and eight new positive cases.

May 1, 4:40 p.m.

A nursing center in Chandler reports 40 cases of COVID-19 amongst its residents. Read more

May 1, 11:13 a.m.

Gila County reports a new case of coronavirus, bringing its total to 14.

May 1, 10:25 a.m.

Navajo County reports 741 cases of coronavirus, with three new cases in the last 24 hours The county has 21 deaths.

May 1, 9:50 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 496 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths.

May 1, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 4,126 positive COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths.

May 1, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,962 cases of coronavirus statewide and 330 deaths.

April 30, 8:40 p.m.

Mohave County officials say there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and two more deaths, raising the total cases and deaths to 120 and 12, respectively.

April 30, 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 164 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths.

April 30, 11:52 a.m.

Gila County reports no new cases of coronavirus. The county total remains at 13 with no deaths.

April 30, 11:37 a.m.

Navajo County reports 712 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 104 coming off-tribal lands. The county has reported 18 deaths.

April 30, 9:43 a.m.

Coconino County reports 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

April 30, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,951 positive COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths.

April 30, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,648 cases of coronavirus statewide and 320 deaths.

April 29, 12:09 p.m.

Gila County confirms a 13th positive case from Globe. The patient is a woman in her 40s.

April 29, 10:24 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 682 cases of the coronavirus, with 104 cases happening off-tribal lands. The county reports 18 deaths.

April 29, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 13 additional cases of coronavirus and no new deaths. The county now has a total of 448 cases.

April 29, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,718 positive COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths.

April 29, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 7,202 cases of coronavirus statewide and 304 deaths.

April 28, 6:17 p.m.

The Navajo Nation announced plans to implement another 57-hour weekend curfew after 104 new cases of coronavirus were reported and one additional death. The Navajo Nation now has 1,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths.

April 28, 6:00 p.m

Mohave County confirmed four additional coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 105. The county has reported seven deaths.

April 28, 10:01 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 435 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

April 28, 9:53 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 665 cases of coronavirus, with 99 cases coming off-tribal lands. There are 18 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

April 28, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 3,572 positive COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths.

April 28, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 6,948 cases of coronavirus statewide and 293 deaths.

April 27, 8:50 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report 53 new cases of COVID-19, with the total number of positive cases reaching 1,769. The death toll remains at 59.

April 27, 3:39 p.m.

Yuma County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 67.

April 27, 11:53 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed 628 total lases, with 94 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 27, 9:00 a.m.

There are 6,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 275 deaths. There are no new deaths.

Maricopa County has 3,445 positive cases with 121 deaths.

April 26, 7:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed 8 new cases, bringing their case total up to 96. Seven are in Kingman, and one is in Lake Havasu City.

April 26, 6:44 p.m.

The Navajo Nation has confirmed 79 new cases related to COVID-19.

April 26, 10:15 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 418 positive cases and 42 deaths.

April 26, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 625 positive cases, with no new cases in off-tribal lands.

April 26, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS reports 6,526 cases and 275 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

Maricopa County has reported 3,351 positive cases and 121 deaths.

April 25, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County reports 612 positive cases, with 94 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 25, 9:33 a.m.

Coconino County has reported 400 positive cases and 42 deaths.

April 25, 9:02 a.m.

There are 6,280 cases and 273 total deaths from coronavirus in the state, according to DHS.

Maricopa County confirmed 3,222 positive cases and 120 deaths.

April 24, 5:51 p.m.

Navajo Nation health officials on Friday reported six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing.

The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known coronavirus infections across the reservation, and 58 people have died.

April 24, 10:22 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed 583 cases, with 94 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 24, 9:53 a.m.

Coconino County has confirmed 381 cases and 40 deaths.

April 23, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health has confirmed 6,045 cases and 266 deaths from the coronavirus.

Maricopa County has confirmed 3,123 positive cases and 120 deaths.

April 23, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are now 1,360 cases of COVID-19 within its territory, an increase of 78. The death toll is 52.

April 23, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials report six new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of positive cases to 75.

April 23, 11:18 a.m.

The Navajo Nation now has 1,282 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths.

April 23, 9:58 a.m.

Navajo County has 564 confirmed cases. Coconino County has 367 positive cases, with 36 deaths.

April 23, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Dept. of Health has confirmed 5,769 total cases of COVID-19 with 249 deaths.

Gov. Doug Ducey said he wasn’t ready to announce an end to his statewide stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he will allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 1. Read more.

Maricopa County has confirmed 2,963 cases and 115 deaths.

April 22, 7:35 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 76 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive now stands at 1,282. The death toll is at 49.

April 22, 7:30 p.m.

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement, saying their thoughts are with State Sen. Lupe Contreras and his family, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic State Senator, who is the Assistant State Senate Minority Leader, represents District 19, which covers a portion of the West Valley.

April 22, 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County reports 10 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 42 cases.

April 22, 12:38 p.m.

Navajo County reports 527 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 89 coming off-tribal lands. The county has reported 12 deaths.

April 22, 10:15 a.m.

Coconino County reports 347 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths.

April 22, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,842 positive COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths.

April 22, 9:00 a.m

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 5,459 cases of coronavirus statewide and 229 deaths. An additional 21 deaths have been reported.

April 21, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials say there are now 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its territory.

April 21, 7:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials say there 63 new COVID-19 cases within its territory.

April 21, 4:57 p.m.

Maricopa County officials stated there are 2,719 COVID-19 cases, up 85 cases from April 20. There are 84 deaths, up 9 from yesterday.

"The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are leveling off. This trend indicates social distancing measures seem to be working and we need to continue our efforts to keep flattening the curve." Read more.

April 21, 1:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirmed two additional cases, bringing its total to 61.

April 21, 10:31 a.m.

Navajo County reports 485 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths. Officials say 82 of the positive cases came off-tribal lands.

April 21, 9:54 a.m.

Coconino County has confirmed 338 cases of coronavirus and 35 deaths.

April 21, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,719 positive COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths.

April 21, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 5,251 cases of coronavirus statewide and 208 deaths. An additional 21 deaths have been reported.

April 20, 8:50 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 124 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of people who tested positive to 1,321. 45 people have died as a result.

April 20, 8:30 p.m.

Mohave County officials confirmed its 58th and 59th COVID-19 cases. Both are residents of Kingman, and both are in the 65+ age range. One of the patients is hospitalized out-of-state.

April 20, 12:37 p.m.

Gila County has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus, bringing its total to nine.

April 20, 12:00 p.m.

Mohave County confirmed its 56th and 57th cases of coronavirus.

April 20, 10:02 a.m.

Coconino County confirms 335 cases of coronavirus and 31 deaths.

April 20, 9:54 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 473 cases of coronavirus, with 80 cases off tribal lands. The county reports a total of 11 deaths.

April 20, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,634 positive COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths.

April 20, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 5,064 cases of coronavirus statewide and 187 deaths.

April 19, 7:57 p.m.

Coconino County confirms a total of 335 cases of coronavirus and 31 deaths.

April 19, 1:00 p.m.

Mohave County has reported its third death from the coronavirus.

April 19, 10:00 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed 459 positive cases, with 79 cases in off-tribal lands.

April 19, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health confirms there are 4,929 positive cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 184 deaths.

Maricopa County confirms 2,591 positive cases and 75 deaths.

April 18, 9:30 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County report a total of 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 28 from Friday. One more person has died from the virus, raising the death toll to 30.

April 18, 9:20 p.m.

Officials with Navajo Nation say 70 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of people diagnosed to 1,197. The death toll remains at 44.

April 18, 8:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed their 55th positive case in the Lake Havasu city area.

April 18, 1:20 p.m.

Officials with Cochise County say a total of 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within its territory.

April 18, 10:40 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed 452 positive cases, with 79 of those cases in off-tribal lands. The county has reported one new case in off-tribal lands in the past 24 hours.

See a heat map of those cases here.

April 18, 9:02 a.m.

AZDHS has confirmed 4,719 cases with 177 total deaths.

Maricopa County has confirmed 2,492 cases and 70 deaths.

April 17, 11:00 p.m.

The Navajo Nation has issued an emergency order requiring protective masks to be worn in public.

April 17, 8:15 p.m.

Authorities in Coconino County are reporting 303 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of six from Thursday. Three more people have died, raising the death toll to 29.

April 17, 5:40 p.m.

Officials with Navajo Nation report 85 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases and the death toll to 1,127 and 44, respectively.

April 17, 4:00 p.m.

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say their Page Holding Facility recently had a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in custody. The person was booked into the facility on April 9, and advised jail staff members of potential exposure and infection.

April 17, 10:02 a.m.

Gila County Public Health has confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in Payson, making this the sixth case in the county.

April 17, 9:51 a.m.

Navajo County confirms a total of 435 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths. Officials say 78 of the cases occurred off-tribal lands.

April 17, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,385 positive COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

April 17, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 4,507 cases of coronavirus statewide and 169 deaths.

April 16, 8:30 p.m.

Coconino County officials say there are now 297 people who tested positive for COVID019, an increase of five from Wednesday. The death toll remains at 26.

April 16, 8:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report an increase of 121 COVID-19 cases within its territory, bringing the total to 1,042. The death toll is at 41, an increase of three from Wednesday.

April 16, 9:48 a.m.

Navajo County confirms 410 positive cases of coronavirus, with 77 coming off-tribal lands. The county has 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

April 16, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,257 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

April 16, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 4,234 cases of coronavirus statewide and 150 deaths.

April 15, 11:00 p.m.

Officials with Grand Canyon University say a student living in on-campus housing has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

April 15, 8:25 p.m.

Coconino County officials say there are a total of 292 positive cases within the county, with 26 deaths.

April 15, 8:00 p.m.

Navajo Nation officials report a total of 921 COVID-19 cases within its territory, an increase of 83 from Tuesday. The death toll is at 38, an increase of five from Tuesday.

April 15, 3:50 p.m.

Officials in Mohave County are reporting another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 51 in that county.

April 15, 12:43 p.m.

Gila County health officials say there are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

April 15, 12:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials say the number of coronavirus cases has now reached 50.

April 15, 10:01 a.m.

Mohave County has confirmed its 49th case of coronavirus. The newest case involves a person who is older than 65 and is hospitalized.

April 15, 9:39 a.m.

Navajo County confirms two new cases of coronavirus off tribal lands. There are now 390 cases in the county, with 72 being off tribal lands. The county has a total of 10 deaths.

April 15, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,145 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.

April 15, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 3,962 cases of coronavirus statewide and 142 deaths.

April 14, 8:30 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are now a total of 259 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of seven from Monday. The death toll is at 24, an increase of two from Monday.

April 14, 6:50 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation report 25 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases and death toll to 813 and 33, respectively.

April 14, 11:02 a.m.

There are now three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Gila County, officials said.

April 14, 9:35 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed a total of 355 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Officials say six new cases off tribal lands have been reported in the last 24 hours.

April 14, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,056 positive COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths.

April 14, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 3,806 cases of coronavirus statewide and 131 deaths.

April 13, 9:58 p.m.

Coconino County has confirmed 252 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.

April 13, 7:33 p.m.

There are now 813 confirmed coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation with a total of 28 deaths.

April 13, 4:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 45.

April 13, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 2,019 positive COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.

April 13, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 3,702 cases of coronavirus statewide and 122 deaths.

April 12, 10:43 p.m.

The first coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Yuma County, officials announced. The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

April 12, 7 p.m.

Mohave County announces 5 new cases.

April 12, 5:46 p.m.

Coconino County confirmed 242 positive coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

April 12, 12:10 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website now includes race and ethnicity information in relation to COVID-19. The website also lists confirmed cases by zip code, ages, and gender.

April 12, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 1,957 positive COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths.

April 12, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 3,539 cases of coronavirus statewide and 115 deaths.

April 11, 9:00 p.m.

Mohave County officials announced the 31st positive case of coronavirus in the county. The latest case involves a person who is recovering at home in isolation in Lake Havasu City.

April 11, 6:45 p.m.

Officials say there are now 236 positive cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. The death toll is at 18.

April 11, 6 p.m.

Navajo Nation announces 101 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. This brings their numbers up to 698 cases and 24 deaths.

April 11, 10:12 a.m.

Mohave County has confirmed their 30th positive case.

April 11, 9:00 a.m.

There are now 3,393 cases and 108 deaths from the coronavirus in Arizona, DHS confirms.

Maricopa County has reported 1,886 positive cases and 47 deaths.

Read the full report here.

April 10, 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 39 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 597. The death toll remains at 22.

April 10, 5:00 p.m.

Another prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, bringing the total number of cases within the prison system to four.

April 10, 9:04 a.m.

Maricopa County has confirmed 1,741 positive cases and 41 deaths.

April 10, 9:02 a.m.

The Arizona Dept. of Health confirms 3,112 total cases and 97 deaths.

April 9, 8:00 p.m.

Coconino County officials say there are now 206 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of five from Wednesday. The death toll remains at 15.

April 9, 7:50 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 within its territory, raising the total number of people diagnosed to 558. Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 22.

April 9, 7:45 p.m.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry say an imate at Florence State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

April 9, 11:45 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced Thursday he and Vice President Myron Lizer are self-quarantined after being in close contact with a first responder who tested positive for COVID-19.

April 9, 9:04 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 1,687 positive COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

April 9, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 3,018 cases of coronavirus statewide and 89 deaths.

April 8, 8:00 p.m.

Another death from COVID-19 has been reported in Mohave County, bringing the death toll in that county to two. The second person to die in that county was also a person over the age of 65 with underlying chronic health conditions.

April 8, 7:30 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say there are now 201 positive cases in the county, an increase of 22 from Tuesday. One more person has died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 15.

April 8, 7:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say 62 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 488. Three more people have died, bringing the death toll to 20.

April 8, 4:00 p.m.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has reported eight positive cases of COVID-19.

April 8, 1:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed its first coronavirus-related death -- a person over the age of 65 who suffered from underlying health conditions and was hospitalized. There are a total of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

April 8, 12:20 p.m.

Pinal County has reported its first two deaths as a result of the coronavirus. Officials say both patients, a man in his 70s and another man in his 80s, suffered from underlying health conditions. There are now 127 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

April 8, 9:12 a.m.

Navajo County has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 46. Officials say the county also recorded its fourth coronavirus-related death.

April 8, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 1,556 positive COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths.

April 8, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 2,726 cases of coronavirus statewide and 80 deaths.

April 7, 8:30 p.m.

2 inmates with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry have tested positive. Read more

April 7, 8:20 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say there are now 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its county, up from 167 on Monday. Four more people have died, raising the death toll to 14.

April 7, 7:30 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation are reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases to 426. Two more people have died, raising the death toll to 17.

April 7, 1:00 p.m.

Mohave County reported its first COVID-19 related death after a person over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions died. Health officials say the patient had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center. To date, there are 22 positive coronavirus cases in the county.

April 7, 9:13 a.m.

Navajo County confirms one new case, bringing the total number of cases to 44.

April 7, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 1,494 positive COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths.

April 7, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 2,575 cases of coronavirus statewide and 73 deaths.

April 6, 7:07 p.m.

There are now 167 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Coconino County, officials confirmed. The death toll remains at 10.

April 6, 4:55 p.m.

30 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the Navajo Nation, 2,134 total negative results.

April 6, 2:13 p.m.

Health officials say there are 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pinal County. 63 females, 42 males; with no data on 2 individuals.

Pinal County COVID-19 data as of 4/6/20

Mohave County Department of Public Health officials announced a positive COVID-19 case in the Lake Havasu area. The adult is in isolation and recovering at home.

"There are now 11 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, six in Kingman, and two in Bullhead City. One of the 19 passed away and became the first COVID-19-related death in the county. This person was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions and

had been hospitalized at Havasu Regional Medical Center." Read more.

April 6, 12:47 p.m.

A fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Santa Cruz County. According to the county, three of the five patients have recovered.

April 6, 10:35 a.m.

Gila County confirms three cases of coronavirus with two cases pending.

April 6, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County confirms there are now 1,433 positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths.

April 6, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 2,456 cases of coronavirus statewide and 65 deaths.

April 5, 6:16 p.m.

Navajo Nation reports 354 total positive cases of COVID-19 and one more death is confirmed.

April 5, 5 p.m.

Mohave County confirms 18th positive COVID-19 case.

April 5, 11:36 a.m.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation is now 13, according to authorities.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced one new death and 51 new confirmed cases.

Of the 321 confirmed positive cases, most are in Arizona including 137 in Navajo County.

Statistics show 30 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico’s San Juan County, 17 in McKinley County, seven in Cibola County and two in Socorro County.

The tribe’s vast reservation also stretches into Utah and seven coronavirus cases are reported in one county there.

April 5, 9 a.m.

Arizona now has 2,269 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the death toll at 64, authorities said Sunday.

According to the updated numbers from the state Department of Health Services, Arizona has reported 250 more cases and 12 more COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

All 15 of Arizona counties have diagnosed coronavirus cases.

About half of the state’s cases and deaths have been in Maricopa County, which includes most of metro Phoenix.

Maricopa County released new statistics for their cases:

President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s request for a major disaster declaration.

The approval opens the door for the state to receive additional federal assistance.

April 4, 6 p.m.

Mohave County reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases. There are now 17 confirmed cases in the county. One of the three newest cases resulted in the first COVID-19-related death in the county.

April 4, 9:04 a.m.

There are 2,019 cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 52 deaths - a 250-case increase from April 3, according to new AZDHS numbers.

Maricopa County reports 1,173 positive cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths.

April 3, 9:00 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say there are now 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county, an increase of 23. Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 10.

A13th positive case in Mohave County has been identified. The case is a patient from Lake Havasu who is currently being hospitalized.

April 3, 8:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are now 270 positive cases of COVID-19 within its territory, an increase of 29 cases. Four more people have died, raising the death toll to 12.

April 3, 2:50 p.m.

Santa Cruz County is reporting its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials say the person infected is recovering well at home.

April 3, 12:00 p.m.

Mohave County has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus. The first case involves an adult who is recovering in isolation at home in the Lake Havasu City area. Health officials say this person is epidemiologically linked to a previous case. The second is an adult near Kingman who is also in isolation and recovering at home.

April 3, 10:10 a.m.

A spokesperson confirms an individual who works on Fort Huachuca and is a resident of Cochise County is the installation's first positive case of COVID-19, making it the fifth confirmed case in the county.

April 3, 9:58 a.m.

Yavapai County confirms there are 41 COVID-19 cases, an increase of seven cases from the prior day.

April 3, 9:01 a.m.

Health officials confirm there are now 1,050 cases of coronavirus in Maricopa County and five additional deaths, bringing the total to 17.

April 3, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 1,769 cases of coronavirus statewide and 41 deaths.

April 3, 9:00 a.m.

Officials have confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, bringing the total to 10. The first case involves an adult who is being treated at a Bullhead City area hospital and the second is an adult who is recovering at home in the Lake Havasu City area.

April 2, 8:00 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say there are 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, up 10 from Wednesday. The death toll now stands at eight.

April 2, 5:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 within its territory on Thursday, raising the total number of positive cases to 241. A total of eight people have died from COVID-19.

April 2, 9:43 a.m.

Pima County Health officials are reporting 20 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 237 with 11 deaths.

April 2, 9:12 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 1,598 cases of coronavirus statewide and 32 deaths.

April 2, 9:01 a.m.

Health officials confirm there are now 964 cases of coronavirus in Maricopa County and 12 deaths.

April 1, 7.35 p.m.

Officials with Coconino County say there is a total 106 confirmed cases within the county, up from 82 on Tuesday. One more person has died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll to five.

April 1, 7.30 p.m.

Officials with Navajo Nation say there are 40 new cases of COVID-19 within its territory. There is now a total of 214 cases within the Navajo Nation.

April 1, 5:30 p.m.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement say an ICE detainee in Eloy has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

April 1, 10:22 a.m.

Officials in Navajo County say there are now 102 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus.

April 1, 9:42 a.m.

Pima County Health officials are reporting 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 217 with 10 deaths.

April 1, 9:01 a.m.

Health officials confirm there are now 873 cases of coronavirus in Maricopa County and 11 deaths.

April 1, 9:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirms there are now 1,413 cases of coronavirus statewide with 29 deaths.

March 31, 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are 26 new cases and two more deaths related to COVID-19 in its territory. There are now 174 confirmed cases in the Navajo Nation, and seven confirmed total deaths.

March 31, 7:15 p.m.

Coconino County officials say another has died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in that country to four. There are 82 confirmed cases in the country, up from 73 on Monday.

March 31, 4:49 p.m.

National Park officials say there is 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Grand Canyon.

March 31, 3:00 p.m.

Officials with Intel say an employee at its Ocotillo facility reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

March 31, 9:02 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed Tuesday there are now 1,289 cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 24 deaths.

March 31, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials confirm there are now 791 positive cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths in the county, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to eight.

March 31, 8:49 a.m.

Santa Cruz County has confirmed its third case of coronavirus.

March 30, 8:02 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are a total of 73 confirmed cases as of Monday night, an increase from 5 from Sunday. A third person has also died from COVID-19 in the county.

March 30, 8:00 p.m.

Officials with the Navajo Nation say there are a total of 148 cases for the Native American nation as of Monday, with five confirmed deaths. 69 of the cases are in Navajo County, with 16 in Apache County and 32 in Coconino County. The other cases are in three counties in New Mexico and one Utah county.

March 30, 4:42 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 12. The patients are currently in isolation and health officials are conducting contact investigations.

March 30, 11:46 a.m.

Officials say a fourth coronavirus case has been confirmed in Cochise County. The latest case involves an adult female who is hospitalized outside of the county.

March 30, 9:01 a.m.

Maricopa County health officials confirmed there are now 689 positive coronavirus cases, an increase of over 100 cases reported on Sunday.

March 30, 9:00 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed Monday there are now 1,157 cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 20 deaths.

March 29, 7:50 p.m.

The Navajo Nation issued a curfew Sunday night, requesting everyone to stay at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the exceptions being emergency travel and essential employee travel.

March 29, 3:05 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County bringing the total number of positives to 9. All four cases are travel-related and all patients are in isolation.

March 29, 2:26 p.m.

Navajo County public health officials confirm coronavirus-related death of a person in ther 60s with underlying health conditions. They also confirmed additional cases.

March 29, 10:21 a.m.

Numbers have been updated to show 919 cases and 17 deaths.

March 29, 9:03 a.m.

There are now 912 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths, according to updated numbers from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services.

546 cases are in Maricopa County, and 146 are in Pima County.

March 28, 12:13 p.m.

Yuma County has confirmed their fifth positive case of coronavirus. Officials still say the risk to residents remains low.

March 28, 9:03 a.m.

AZDHS numbers show COVID-19 cases have grown from 665 to 773 cases, with 15 deaths. 454 of those cases are in Maricopa County, with Pima County having the second greatest number of cases with a total of 120.

Maricopa County has released updated case data:

March 27, 8:55 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County say there are now 55 confirmed cases in that county. The death toll remains at two.

March 27, 3:20 p.m.

Officials with Gila County say a Payson woman in her 40s is the first person in the county to test positive. The case appears to be travel-related.

March 27, 2:20 p.m.

According to a statement issued by the Navajo Nation, there are 71 confirmed cases within the Native American territory as of Thursday. 42 of the cases are in Navajo County.

March 27, 2:00 p.m.

Officials with Cochise County say an adult male who recently returned from domestic travel to a neighboring state has tested positive, making this the third case for the southeastern Arizona county.

March 27, 9:00 a.m.

AZDHS has confirmed 665 cases in Arizona, with 13 total deaths. 399 of those cases are in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County has released a breakdown of the demographics of their current caseload.

Mohave County confirmed their fourth positive case.

March 26, 8:11 p.m.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say one of their employees has tested positive. The employee works out of the MCSO headquarters near 5th Avenue and Jackson in Downtown Phoenix.

The MCSO headquarter is now undergoing deep cleaning, according to officials. Full access will resume on March 30.

March 26, 8:00 p.m.

Officials in Coconino County say 36 people are confirmed to have COVID-19, up from 28 on Wednesday. The death toll remains at two people.

March 26, 6:40 p.m.

Officials with Kroger's, a company that owns Fry's Food Stores, says a worker at a Fry's location in Mesa tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

March 26, 5:00 p.m.

Officials with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation say a member of the community who recently died tested positive COVID-19.

The person is identified as a 49-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. The man was a non-Fort McDowell tribal citizen, and died before test results were released.

March 26, 3:00 p.m.

Phoenix city officials say of its more than 14,000 employees, four have tested positive.

Of the four people who tested positive, three of which worked in the city's Aviation Department. One of the Aviation Department employee who tested positive has died, and the other two, who worked in public-facing positions, are now at home.

The fourth person who tested positive is a police officer who was on vacation.

March 26, 2:40 p.m.

Officials with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson say a civil servant assigned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group has tested positive, and is currently undergoing observation and treatment.

This is the first confirmed case at the air force base, and the individual has not been on base since March 19.

March 26, 12:59 p.m.

Pima County officials have confirmed a second person has died from COVID-19.

March 26, 11:52 a.m.

Mohave County confirmed their third case of COVID-19 in the Kingman area, who is recovering at home. Their first case was confirmed on Wednesday.

March 26, 8:58 a.m.

There are now 508 cases in Arizona and eight deaths, according to updated numbers from the Arizona Dept. of Health.

Maricopa County has provided a breakdown of the 299 cases currently confirmed - the eighth death is within the county.