Local theater coming up with new plan for future performances as CDC changes mask policy

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Theater in Scottsdale adjusts to new CDC guidelines on mask wearing

Don Booth Front Row Theater figuring out a new plan regarding the new mask use guidelines. FOX 10’s Stephanie Olmo reports.

PHOENIX - As new CDC guidelines now recommend people who are vaccinated to wear mask indoors, a Scottsdale theater is adjusting to the new guidelines.

Don Booth Front Row Theater in Scottsdale reopened in April, and have followed CDC guidelines. Officials there say they are figuring out the next step before their next show.

Managing Director Julia Moore says with updated guidelines in place this summer, those who were vaccinated were given the option to wear their masks, and seating restrictions were lifted.

"I think they are very understanding. If someone chose to wear a mask, that was their choice, and it made them feel most comfortable, and that's what we want, and we were so glad to see people return to the theater, which is such a communal art form of course," Moore said.

With the CDC's new mask recommendations, Moore says the board is in the process of figuring out a new plan.

"I think we owe it to our audience to do everything we can to stay open and to our artists stay open stay performing and do what we need to do to keep what we are continuing to do and keep people safe and that's what we're going to do"

