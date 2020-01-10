Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of shots fired near base, officials say

article

A report of shots fired near MacDill Air Force Base put the South Tampa facility on lockdown for nearly an hour Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a possible armed suspect was reported near the base's Tanker Way gate, according to a spokesperson with MacDill AFB, prompting a basewide lockdown amid fears of an active shooter.

By 8 a.m., base officials said the area of the search was, in fact, just off base and it was not clear if any shots had actually been fired. The lockdown was lifted and traffic was beginning to flow back onto base. The lockdown at Tinker Elementary, the on-base school, was similarly lifted.

All gates are now open except for the Tanker Way gate, which is the entrance generally used by trucks and commercial vehicles.

Law enforcement in the area of the Tanker Way gate, where the initial report of gunfire came from.

MacDill security forces and Tampa police are still searching for the suspect, base officials added. Tampa police believe the suspect may be connected to an unspecified crime out of St. Petersburg.

MacDill Air Force Base plays a key role in some of the world's busiest military hot spots. The base is home to the 6th Air Mobility Wing, which operates large KC-135 refueling tankers. It it also houses U.S. Central Command, which oversees American and allied operations in the Middle East, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

