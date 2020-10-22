Loop 101 closed at Indian School Rd after deadly wrong-way crash

A deadly wrong-way crash closed the Loop 101 northbound lanes at Indian School Road on Oct. 22, according to Arizona DPS troopers.

A vehicle was reported driving southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 101 near Chaparral Road early Thursday morning. Troopers learned that a wrong-way SUV crashed head-on into a motorcycle shortly afterward.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries, and the SUV driver was not hurt.

Troopers say the road will be closed for a few hours as they investigate the crash.

Impairment is believed to be a factor, and one person has been taken into custody.

