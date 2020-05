The eastbound lanes of Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard are closed for a DPS investigation.

Officials say the closure is due to a trooper-involved shooting. The trooper was not injured, and the suspect was hospitalized.

ADOT has not provided an estimated time to reopen.

The I-17 NB is also closed at Indian School Road Monday morning for a fatal pedestrian accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.