Loop 101 reopens at 7th Avenue due to fatal crash

article

The Loop 101 Pima Freeway eastbound has reopened at 7th Avenue after a fatal crash on the early morning hours of Sept. 12, DPS officials say.

The freeway reopened at 8 a.m. Saturday, officials say.

The crash involved a garbage truck and a passenger car, and at least one person has died.

Drivers will be forced to exit at 7th Avenue, can get back on the freeway by using the on-ramp.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.