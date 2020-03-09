Loop 202 off-ramps to Scottsdale Road closed following fatal 2-vehicle crash

One person has died after an early morning crash on Scottsdale road just south of the Loop 202 freeway on Monday.

Tempe Police say the collision happened around 2:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to hospital, where one died. The other driver has minor injuries.

The Loop 202 eastbound exit to Scottsdale Road will remain closed during the investigation. The Westbound exit is open, but you must go north on Scottsdale Road.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.