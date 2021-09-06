Love on the freeway: ADOT camera captures wedding photo shoot on I-17

article

ADOT cameras have captured police situations, crashes and car fires on a regular basis, but on Sept. 6, one of the cameras captured something rather unusual taking place on a Phoenix area freeway.

According to a tweet made by ADOT officials, their cameras captured a wedding photo shoot in progress.

"This is one of the nicest situations we've ever seen on the side of the road!" read a portion of the tweet.

According to ADOT officials, the photo shoot took place on a portion of I-17 in the North Valley. The woman was seen wearing a wedding gown as a photographer took photos of her.

ADOT officials, however, also took the opportunity to remind drivers that a freeway's shoulder is not to be used for non-emergencies.

As for freeway cameras, ADOT officials say they have a network of more than 400 cameras statewide, with the majority of them placed along major freeways in Phoenix and Tucson.

