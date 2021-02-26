Luke Air Force Base experiences 'real-world security incident' during routine exercise

During a routine exercise on the morning of Feb. 26, Luke Air Force Base experienced a "real-world security incident.

According to a tweet from the base, the incident happened at the 56th Medical group facility.

"56th Security Forces Squadron Defenders are working in coordination with local law enforcement to respond to the incident," read the tweet.

The base was scheduled to hold a "full-scale active shooter exercise" on Friday morning.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.