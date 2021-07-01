Luke Air Force Base responding to bomb threat reports

article

Officials with Luke Air Force Base say they are investigating reports of a bomb threat on the night of July 1.

Base officials announced the bomb threat via Twitter, but provided few other details. They say people should avoid the South Gate on Litchfield Avenue until the threat is contained.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

