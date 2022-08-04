Expand / Collapse search

Mall of America shooting reported, mall on lockdown

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Mall of America shooting reported as mall goes on lockdown

A shooting was reported at Mall of America as the mall in Bloomington, Minnesota went on lockdown.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mall of America in Bloomington is on lockdown Thursday afternoon, but mall security could not confirm to FOX 9 reports of a shooting at the mall.

On video from inside the mall, you could clearly hear shots fired from outside the Nike store.

Mall of America shooting witness heard 'pop, pop, pop' outside Nike store

A witness recounted the frightening moments as shots rang out inside the Mall of America on August 4, 2022.

Watch FOX 9's live coverage at Mall of America:

In a tweet, Mall of America said, "Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates."

Mall of America shooting: PA system, says seek shelter

Public address system at Mall of America urges shoppers to seek shelter after reported shooting

"We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information," the Bloomington Police Department tweeted at 4:51 p.m. Thursday.

Mall of America shooting: Shots fired heard on video

Shots could be heard on video outside the Nike store at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Thursday.

Posts on social media show chaos and confusion as people rushed out of the building. According to posts on social media from FOX 55's Andy Paras, cops with rifles are in the mall and a message to people on the mall PA system instructed them to take shelter. 

"I was just asked politely to leave by one of these officers. People are still walking in. Just saw a family wheel a woman in on a wheelchair like nothing happening," Paras tweeted. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Mall of America shooting

Security confirms Mall of America is on lockdown. Bloomington police officers are on scene. Several witnesses told FOX 9 they heard shots fired and then saw people frantically running through the mall.