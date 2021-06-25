Man admits to shooting, killing ex-wife's boyfriend, Phoenix Police say

article

A 24-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Wednesday, June 23 and police say the deadly incident likely stemmed from an argument between his girlfriend's ex-husband.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 35th and Glendale avenues for reports of a shooting. There, they found a man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. The victim was identified by police as Dequan Kione E. Johnson.

Dequan Kione E. Johnson, 24. Photo courtesy Tasha Godreau

Police say the suspect is 47-year-old Ngon Truong. He reportedly shot Johnson, who was the new boyfriend of his ex-wife.

Truong reportedly admitted to the crime and is facing a $1 million bond.

Johnson's father says he was in love and wasn't concerned about Truong leading up to the shooting.

