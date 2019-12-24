Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend at Christmas Eve party in Harris County

article

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for Albert Benjamin Simon, 52. They believe he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Taylor, at a family Christmas Party party in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say Simon forced his way into a family Christmas party Taylor was attending on Dec. 24 in the Stonegate Subdivision. Simon removed Taylor from the party at gunpoint before shooting her multiple times on the front porch, investigators say.

46-year-old Carolee Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Simon was last seen in a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number LYN-0345. He is reportedly armed with a pistol.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms Simon has been charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says anyone who spots Simon should not approach him and call 911 immediately.