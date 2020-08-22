Man and woman found shot, killed in Maricopa County

A woman and man were found dead inside a Tonopah home Thursday, Aug. 20, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of two people who were shot in a home near the 33000 block of West Ardmore Road.

Inside the home, two people were found dead. They are identified has Jasmine Licea, 39, Michael Berumen, 41.

Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

"This case remains under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the sheriff's office said.