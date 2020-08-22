Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:30 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim

Man and woman found shot, killed in Maricopa County

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman and man were found dead inside a Tonopah home Thursday, Aug. 20, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of two people who were shot in a home near the 33000 block of West Ardmore Road

Inside the home, two people were found dead. They are identified has Jasmine Licea, 39, Michael Berumen, 41.

Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

"This case remains under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the sheriff's office said.