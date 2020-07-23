Man dead after being shot in vehicle by suspect in Tolleson, police say

Police say a man is dead after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle with a suspect in Tolleson.

According to Phoenix police, officers were flagged down by a man and woman in a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 3 a.m. on July 23.

The 30-year-old man had a gunshot wound and was transported by firefighters to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man and woman were in a vehicle with the suspect when the shooting occurred.

Police are working on a description of the suspect.

Traffic restrictions are in place on 91st Avenue from Durango Street to Lower Buckeye Road.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.