Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot near 15th Avenue and Missouri on Feb. 14.

Officers responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon and found 19-year-old Isaac Luis Arechiga with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still speaking with witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting,

The investigation is ongoing.

