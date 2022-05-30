Man dead after being shot, ran over at west Phoenix strip mall: police

article

Police say a man is dead after he was shot and ran over in the parking lot of a west Phoenix strip mall.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 51st Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a hit-and-run at around 3:15 p.m. on May 29 and found a man who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old John Kearns, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"The officers were informed Kearns was shot by the driver of the vehicle, then ran over by that vehicle when it drove away from the area," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a statement.

A description of the vehicle or suspect has not been released.