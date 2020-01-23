Man dies after being shot in parking lot of north Phoenix community center

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man was shot in the parking lot of a north Phoenix community center.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened late Wednesday night near 12th Street and Union Hills.

After the shooting, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.