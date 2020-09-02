Man found shot to death in a Phoenix parking lot, suspect sought after

A man was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Phoenix, says the police department.

At around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 67th Avenue for reports of a man in a parking lot who was shot.

He died at the scene, police say, and he hasn't been identified.

Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting and who the suspect might be.

No further information is available.