Man in critical condition after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said on Dec. 30.
According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the shooting happened near 19th and Missouri Avenues.
The victim, identified only as an adult male, was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
