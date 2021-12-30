Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Man in critical condition after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man in critical condition after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX - A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said on Dec. 30.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the shooting happened near 19th and Missouri Avenues.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.