Man in custody after firing shots in parking lot of Chandler Intel campus

Police say a man is in custody after he fired shots in the parking lot of a Chandler Intel campus.

According to Chandler police, officers responded to the campus, located near Dobson and Ocotillo Roads, just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a man with a gun in the parking lot.

Before officers arrived at Intel, a caller reported to police that the man had fired two shots.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was taken into custody.

No one was injured and police say the man fired shots at the ground and not at a person.