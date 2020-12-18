Man in custody after shooting at DPS trooper near 27th Ave and McDowell

Phoenix Police say a man is in custody after he spot at a DPS trooper near 27th Avenue and McDowell involving DPS troopers on Dec. 18.

The trooper said he was conducting a traffic stop in the area when a man randomly started shooting at him from across the street.

Officers with Phoenix PD and DPS arrived as backup and arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

