Man in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from Lake Havasu

article

A 21-year-old Las Vegas man was pulled from Lake Havasu after he was reported missing Saturday. He's now fighting for his life.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded near London Bridge Beach in reference to a man that went missing in the lake.

Deputies and divers with the sheriff’s office, Lake Havasu City Police Department and Lake Havasu City Fire Department began a search in the water.

A firefighter located the man about 25 feet off shore and in about 7 feet of water.

Rescue crews began CPR on the victim and he was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

"Wind, waves, and swimming ability appear to be a factor, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved," authorities said.

This incident is still under investigation.