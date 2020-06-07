Man in serious condition after trooper-involved shooting in Queen Creek

Police say one man is in serious condition after a DPS trooper-involved shooting near Pecos and Ellsworth.

The incident began Saturday night when a pickup truck refused to yield to Chandler police.

The truck lost control and rolled over on Ellsworth past Pecos before officers arrived.

Witnesses say the vehicle was speeding through traffic when it crashed, according to the police report.

DPS troopers were first to the scene of the crash when the shooting occurred, police say.

One adult male was shot by a trooper and is now in serious condition, officals say.

Police have not released any details of the circumstances that caused the shooting or who was shot.

No officers were injured.

Mesa PD has taken over this ongoing investigation.